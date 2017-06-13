 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Physical and Emotional Roller Coaster of Your First Trimester in GIFs
Hair Tutorials
Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter
Babies
These 16 Purses Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Actually Diaper Bags
Kids
Prepare to Get Emotional Over Photos of a 12-Year-Old Delivering Her Baby Brother
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Physical and Emotional Roller Coaster of Your First Trimester in GIFs

The first few months of pregnancy can be a lot to handle, both physically and mentally. From the moment you find out you're expecting, you experience a whole flood of emotions — and a lot of bodily changes. There's the brutal morning sickness, the thrill of keeping a secret (or not), and all kinds of small milestones along the way. Relive the physical and emotional roller coaster of your first trimester in GIFs, then check out some hilariously embarrassing pregnancy stories!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
GifsParenting HumorPregnancy
Join The Conversation
Family Life
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books — and When to Introduce Them
by Katharine Stahl
Books to Help You Get Through Trump's Presidency
Politics
12 Books to Help You Survive Trump's Presidency
by Valerie Cools
Mom Gave Birth at a Grocery Store
Pregnancy
by Lauren Levy
Best TV Shows That Were Only on For One Season
TV
10 1-Season Wonders That Should Be Brought Back From the Dead
by Maggie Pehanick
Telling Your Latina Mom You Got a Tattoo
Humor
The 8 Dramatic Stages of Telling My Latina Mom About My Tattoos
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds