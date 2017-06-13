The first few months of pregnancy can be a lot to handle, both physically and mentally. From the moment you find out you're expecting, you experience a whole flood of emotions — and a lot of bodily changes. There's the brutal morning sickness, the thrill of keeping a secret (or not), and all kinds of small milestones along the way. Relive the physical and emotional roller coaster of your first trimester in GIFs, then check out some hilariously embarrassing pregnancy stories!