16 Gifts For Kids Who Love to Read

If you've got a little bookworm on your hands but are looking to get them a special gift that isn't necessarily an addition to their personal library this holiday season, there are so many other book-related items that any book-lover would be excited to receive.

No matter how old your reader is, there's something on this list for everyone — scroll through for the best gifts for kids who love to turn page after page.

Anthropologie Clothes and Shoes
Fiona Walker England Felted Wool Bookend
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clothes and Shoes
Striped Reading Tent
$99
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
Personalized Library Stamp
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
book stack prints
$42
from minted.com
Buy Now
Amazon Kindle For Kids
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Out of Print
Library Card Tote Bag
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Out of Print Duffels & Totes
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Bunny Task L
$149 $119
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Home & Living
Kohl's Desktop Books
Fred and Friends 6-pack Sprout Bookmarks
$15
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Desktop Books
AHAlife Desktop Books
Complete Puffin Classics Book Set
$185
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Desktop Books
Balloon Dog Bookend
$44
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
"Just One More Chapter" Throw Pillow
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personal Library Kit
$16
from knockknockstuff.com
Buy Now
Finger Print Bookmark
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Decorative Vintage Book Print
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Thumb Thing Book Page Holder and Bookmark
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Initial Book Cutouts
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
