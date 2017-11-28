Gifts Kids Won't Outgrow
25 Meaningful Gifts That Kids Won't Outgrow
With so many must-have holiday toys and trendy gift ideas, it can be hard to pick out something that the kids won't be sick of by the time the New Year rolls around. Instead of going with something that they might quickly outgrow, consider opting for a unique present that has some staying power. These gifts are even more sentimental as time goes on by becoming even more meaningful with age.
Check out these 25 thoughtful gifts that kids won't outgrow.
Antique Gold Jewelry Boxes
$79
from Pottery Barn
Legend Engraved Bangle Bracelet
$155
from Neiman Marcus
Harry Potter Boxed Set : Books 1-7 (Hardcover) (J. K. Rowling)
$205.93 $121.99
from Target
Home Plate Paperweight
$38
Sarah Chloe Lia Charm Necklace
$96
from Mark & Graham
Letters To My Future Self
$14.95
My Family Cookbook
$35
My Life Story - So Far
$30
Sarah Chloe Lia Disc Round Earrings
$148
from Mark & Graham
Travel Stub Diary
$12
Origami Butterfly Necklace
$98
Conversations with My Father and Mother
$13
Take Flight Birdcage Necklace
$148 $99.99
States United Transfer Print
$50
Walnut & Steel Magnetic Jewelry Organizer
$75
Grandparent & Grandchild Letter Book Set
$40
Women's Personalized Large 3-Initial Letter Monogram Necklace (Nordstrom Exclusive)
$148
from Nordstrom
