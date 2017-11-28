25 Meaningful Gifts That Kids Won't Outgrow

With so many must-have holiday toys and trendy gift ideas, it can be hard to pick out something that the kids won't be sick of by the time the New Year rolls around. Instead of going with something that they might quickly outgrow, consider opting for a unique present that has some staying power. These gifts are even more sentimental as time goes on by becoming even more meaningful with age.

Check out these 25 thoughtful gifts that kids won't outgrow.