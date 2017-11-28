 Skip Nav
25 Meaningful Gifts That Kids Won't Outgrow

With so many must-have holiday toys and trendy gift ideas, it can be hard to pick out something that the kids won't be sick of by the time the New Year rolls around. Instead of going with something that they might quickly outgrow, consider opting for a unique present that has some staying power. These gifts are even more sentimental as time goes on by becoming even more meaningful with age.

Check out these 25 thoughtful gifts that kids won't outgrow.

Pottery Barn
Antique Gold Jewelry Boxes
$79
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Baskets & Boxes
Why You're So Awesome Book
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Treehut All Wood Watch
$139
from treehut.co
Buy Now
Coordinates Collection
Legend Engraved Bangle Bracelet
$155
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Coordinates Collection Bracelets
Target Baby & Toddler Books
Harry Potter Boxed Set : Books 1-7 (Hardcover) (J. K. Rowling)
$205.93 $121.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Baby & Toddler Books
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Home Plate Paperweight
$38
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Mark & Graham Necklaces
Sarah Chloe Lia Charm Necklace
$96
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Necklaces
Chronicle Books
Letters To My Future Self
$14.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Journals & Planners
Add-A-Bead Jewelry Collection
$16
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
My Family Cookbook
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
My Life Story - So Far
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
Mark & Graham Earrings
Sarah Chloe Lia Disc Round Earrings
$148
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Earrings
Random Acts of Flowers Kit
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Chronicle Books
Travel Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Teen Guys' Clothes
UncommonGoods Necklaces
Origami Butterfly Necklace
$98
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Necklaces
Custom T-Shirt Memory Quilt
$50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Desktop Books
Conversations with My Father and Mother
$13
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Desktop Books
UncommonGoods Necklaces
Take Flight Birdcage Necklace
$148 $99.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Necklaces
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
States United Transfer Print
$50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Walnut & Steel Magnetic Jewelry Organizer
$75
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Baby & Toddler Books
Grandparent & Grandchild Letter Book Set
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Baby & Toddler Books
HSN Rings
MBM Ladies Fancy Script Monogram Ring
$129 $96.75
from HSN
Buy Now See more HSN Rings
Letters to Open When
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Home State Keepsake Box
$48
from wayfair.com
Buy Now
Argentovivo
Women's Personalized Large 3-Initial Letter Monogram Necklace (Nordstrom Exclusive)
$148
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Argentovivo Necklaces
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
