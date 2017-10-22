How 1 Couple Built the Dreamiest Tiny Cabin For Just $700 — Yes, You Read That Correctly

Our undying obsession with tiny homes has officially been taken to the next level, thanks to one crafty couple in Montana. Photographer Alla Ponomareva and her husband, Garret, recently constructed their own teeny-tiny cabin in the woods, and it only cost them about $700 and took three weeks, from start to finish. Yes, you read that correctly — we're just as impressed as you are!

Designed by tiny-home expert Derek Diedricksen, the A-frame dwelling only takes up 80 square feet and is packed with gorgeous features. Situated on top of a wooden deck with added room for chairs and plants, the triangular cabin has one wall that's both transparent (for ample natural light) and retractable (so it lifts up to open the indoor space a bit more). Plus, the roof has a solar panel attached, in case cabin visitors need to charge their phone at night.

The interior is decorated with a mint and coral motif and includes two beds that can be either separate or pushed together. By the window, there's shelf space for plenty of belongings like plates, utensils, and a portable burner. As the bite-size abode was only intended to be a guest house for Alla and Garret's actual home nearby, it doesn't have running water or a toilet, though those amenities are available in the woods nearby.

So how on earth did this dreamy masterpiece only cost $700 to put together? Alla explained on her blog that she and her husband had tons of leftover materials from past projects, such as nails, windows, and boards, which they upcycled when constructing the cabin. Sounds like it totally pays off to have a "junk" pile of old materials lying around if you're a DIY addict like this couple!

Ready to be mesmerized by the cutest tiny cabin ever? Read on for more pictures of this mini slice of secluded paradise, and be sure to visit Alla's blog for more details on how they got the impressive job done.