 Skip Nav
Babies
This Is What It's Like to Watch Someone Else Deliver Your Baby
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
Holiday For Kids
The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Deep Clean Your Refrigerator Without Chemicals

When was the last time you cleaned your refrigerator? Sure, you may have wiped up some spilled milk or apple juice here and there, but we are talking about a deep scrubbing.

Here is a helpful guideline:

  • Once a day, go through and toss out spoiled food.
  • Once a week, wipe the door handles with a damp, sudsy cloth.
  • Once a season, set aside about 30 minutes to give your refrigerator a good and thorough cleaning.

We've come up with some tips on how to make this chore not so bad. Check them out ahead.

Related
How to Green Clean Your Home, Room by Room
Supplies
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
Step 9
Step 10
Step 11
Step 12
Step 13
One Last Thing
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Cleaning TipsDIY
Eco
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies
by Sarah Lipoff
DIY American Horror Story Costumes
DIY
36 DIY American Horror Story Costumes That Will Give You Nightmares
by Macy Cate Williams
Free Harry Potter Pumpkin Templates
Geek Culture
28 Harry Potter Pumpkin Stencils to Make Your Halloween More Spectacular
by Chelsea Hassler
DIY Cardboard Box Halloween Costumes
Food and Activities
15 Halloween Costumes to Make From a Cardboard Box
by Sarah Lipoff
Creative DIY Kids Halloween Party Games
DIY
17 Festive (and Fabulous!) DIY Kids' Halloween Party Games
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds