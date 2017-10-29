How to Clean Refrigerator Naturally
How to Deep Clean Your Refrigerator Without Chemicals
When was the last time you cleaned your refrigerator? Sure, you may have wiped up some spilled milk or apple juice here and there, but we are talking about a deep scrubbing.
Here is a helpful guideline:
- Once a day, go through and toss out spoiled food.
- Once a week, wipe the door handles with a damp, sudsy cloth.
- Once a season, set aside about 30 minutes to give your refrigerator a good and thorough cleaning.
We've come up with some tips on how to make this chore not so bad. Check them out ahead.
