Slow-Cook Your Soup: 15 Kid-Friendly Crockpot Soup Recipes

It's no big surprise that busy moms are big fans of crockpot cooking, especially as the seasons take a turn to the cold. If you're looking to amp up your slow-cooker recipe arsenal this Fall, you've come to the right place. We've found 15 hearty and healthy slow-cooker soups that'll satisfy even the hungriest crowd. Click through, and slow-cook your way to soup success!

Pasta e Fagioli Soup
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Chicken Taco Chili
Taco Soup
Low-Carb Chicken "Noodle" Soup
Baked Minestrone Soup
Potato and Corn Chowder
Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Chili
Healthy Greek Turkey Soup
Loaded Potato Soup
Chicken Broth
Lasagna Soup
Santa Fe-Style Vegetable Soup
Lentil and Sausage Soup
Chicken and Corn Chowder
