 Skip Nav
Parenting
When My Dad Told Me This Story, It Changed How I Saw Him as a Parent
Kid Shopping
12 Parenting Hacks to Make Life With Twins a Piece of Cake
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 7-Year-Olds

Mom Explains Why Plain Band Aids Are a Sign of Growing Up

This Mom's Emotional Post About Band-Aids Will Make You Realize How Fast Kids Grow Up

There comes a time in every parent-child relationship when you realize that your kid, who seemed to be in diapers five minutes ago, has actually grown up to be a mini adult. Quinn Kelly, a mother of four boys from Texas, had that very aha moment while hunting for a Band-Aid for her 9-year-old son one morning.

She described how this one ordinary task was actually the sign of something bigger for her oldest son:

As I quickly rush to find the band aid tin in our medicine cabinet, he quickly follows behind. As I begin digging for the perfect one, he peers into the tin with me.

I pull out a Star Wars band aid. The designed ones always make the boo boos better. I think to myself.

In mid thought, my son interrupts with, "Mom, are there any plain ones? I don't want ones with design."

"What?" I say with a gulp.

His sentence catches me off guard. My half drank coffee turns in my stomach. I turn and look at his face.

"But you always like the designed ones when you have a boo boo?" I question and demand all at once.

First it was Elmo. Then curious George. Then Transformers. Then Star Wars. I flashback to the corresponding birthdays that followed with these same themes.

"Yeah, mom. Maybe when I was four I liked the designs." He smiles back with his dimples on full display.

"But you are still . . ."

I stop and pause for a moment, but he fills in the blank for me.

"Nine. I'm nine now, Mom. So do you mind if I just take the plain one?"

Although Kelly realized that her son was right, he wasn't a little boy anymore, she was grateful that he still needed her help one way or another. "Mom, will you wrap it around my toe? I still need your help with that part," she wrote. "And then I hug him again. He may be too old for characters, but he still needs me for the wrap. And I'll take it. So I carefully wrapped it as best I could. Kind of like a hug. With a band aid. On his sweet little toe. And the realization that the characters are gone, but the need for the wrap is still there, wrapped my heart back with a hug too."

So the next time you're running around like a crazy person in the morning, take a second to cherish those moments when your kids need you, because they'll be all grown up before you know it.

Image Source: Facebook user Santification and Spitup
Join the conversation
Big KidStaying SaneParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
Just Get Through the First Year
by Lauren Turner
Moments That Change How We See Our Parents
Parenting
When My Dad Told Me This Story, It Changed How I Saw Him as a Parent
by Laura Marie Meyers
What is a Mom Boss
Parenting
10 Ways to Ease Your Stress and Start Feeling Like a Supermom
by Jeana Tahnk paid for by Total Wireless
Why You Shouldn't Stay Together For the Kids
Family Life
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
by Laura Lifshitz
Twin Parenting Hacks
Kid Shopping
12 Parenting Hacks to Make Life With Twins a Piece of Cake
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds