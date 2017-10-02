This Mom's Emotional Post About Band-Aids Will Make You Realize How Fast Kids Grow Up

There comes a time in every parent-child relationship when you realize that your kid, who seemed to be in diapers five minutes ago, has actually grown up to be a mini adult. Quinn Kelly, a mother of four boys from Texas, had that very aha moment while hunting for a Band-Aid for her 9-year-old son one morning.

She described how this one ordinary task was actually the sign of something bigger for her oldest son:

As I quickly rush to find the band aid tin in our medicine cabinet, he quickly follows behind. As I begin digging for the perfect one, he peers into the tin with me.



I pull out a Star Wars band aid. The designed ones always make the boo boos better. I think to myself.



In mid thought, my son interrupts with, "Mom, are there any plain ones? I don't want ones with design."



"What?" I say with a gulp.



His sentence catches me off guard. My half drank coffee turns in my stomach. I turn and look at his face.



"But you always like the designed ones when you have a boo boo?" I question and demand all at once.



First it was Elmo. Then curious George. Then Transformers. Then Star Wars. I flashback to the corresponding birthdays that followed with these same themes.



"Yeah, mom. Maybe when I was four I liked the designs." He smiles back with his dimples on full display.



"But you are still . . ."



I stop and pause for a moment, but he fills in the blank for me.



"Nine. I'm nine now, Mom. So do you mind if I just take the plain one?"

Although Kelly realized that her son was right, he wasn't a little boy anymore, she was grateful that he still needed her help one way or another. "Mom, will you wrap it around my toe? I still need your help with that part," she wrote. "And then I hug him again. He may be too old for characters, but he still needs me for the wrap. And I'll take it. So I carefully wrapped it as best I could. Kind of like a hug. With a band aid. On his sweet little toe. And the realization that the characters are gone, but the need for the wrap is still there, wrapped my heart back with a hug too."

So the next time you're running around like a crazy person in the morning, take a second to cherish those moments when your kids need you, because they'll be all grown up before you know it.