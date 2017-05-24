Mom Opens Up About Raising Her Daughter With Special Needs: "I Do It Daily With Ease"

One mom from North Carolina recently opened up about what it's like raising a child with special needs during an insightful Reddit AMA interview that's going viral for her honest answers. Her candid responses about her 21-year-old daughter revealed a hopeful side to parenting children with disabilities, and might even offer new parents who are going through the same situation a different perspective of what life could be like for their children and families in the future.

See a few of the questions and check out the mom's earnest responses to some of them below, and read the entire heartwarming thread here.















