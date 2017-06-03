Mom's Comics Perfectly Sum Up What Mornings With Kids Are Like

As if mornings aren't hard enough for most humans, having kids makes the a.m. hours a million times worse. From trying to get everyone ready for school to making breakfast and prying teenagers out of bed, there is no shortage of struggles parents have to endure once the sun comes up (and even sometimes before that . . . yikes).

Cartoonist Adrienne Hedger of Hedger Humor knows exactly what these morning struggles feel like, as she goes through them all with her own kids, but she also chooses to see the humor within the chaos. Check out some of her hilarious cartoons ahead about mornings with kids of all ages — we have a feeling you're going to relate to them on a very real level.