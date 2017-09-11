 Skip Nav
The Most Common Baby-Wearing Mistakes Parents Make

In theory, baby wearing seems like such a simple, natural thing. In practice, the art of wrapping a baby to one's chest is more a complicated science – one that most new parents have trouble mastering even if they don't want to admit it.

But, it's normal to be confounded by that one long piece of fabric or to stress over the complicated buckles and fasteners of a baby carrier. Heck, even famous parents don't always get it right the first time. Ryan Reynolds, for instance, didn't even realize he was wearing baby James incorrectly when his wife posted an Instagram of them recently.

So, with that in mind, we've rounded up the 11 most common baby-wearing mistakes, many of which are legitimate safety concerns. Before giving up — or, worse, using your wrap, sling, or carrier wrong — read on.

Buying the Wrong Size
Not Reading the Instruction Manual
Wearing the Baby Too Low
Having a False Sense of Being Hands-Free
Covering the Baby's Face
Not Giving the Baby Neck Support
Restricting the Baby's Airways
Switching to Front-Facing Too Early
Letting the Baby Overheat
Not Alternating Positions
