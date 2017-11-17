 Skip Nav
20 of the Most Elaborate Elf on the Shelf Ideas That Will Challenge the Craftiest of Parents

It's that time of year again! Stockings are hung by the chimney with care, presents are tucked safely under the tree, and Elf on the Shelf (aka you) cause mischief at night when your kids are asleep. The elf, which can be named a number of cute, holiday-themed things, becomes a part of your family every year to help Santa Claus keep tabs on everyone's good behavior. While not every parent is thrilled with the idea, so many people go all out with creative and hilarious scenarios for their kids to wake up and find.

You can do quick and simple things to ignite your child's imagination, like having your elf make snow angels in baking flour or drink maple syrup out of the container with a straw, or you can go snowballs to the wall if you have the time (and energy). Things have become slightly easier in recent years with all the cute Elf on the Shelf accessories you can buy, but there's still so much detail that goes into planning and executing the ideas. Keep reading for some of the more elaborate Elf on the Shelf ideas to really step up your game.

