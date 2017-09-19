 Skip Nav
10 Things Every New Mom Should Have by Her Bedside Table

Molly Sims's postbirth Instagram perfectly captures the reality of new motherhood: after you bring a newborn home, your bed or bedroom becomes the hub of all activity — not because you'll be sleeping! You'll want a comfortable place to rest as you recover from a vaginal or cesarean birth, a quiet place to breastfeed, and a soft spot to cuddle up with your little one. So while you probably stocked the nursery before your baby's arrival, it's also a good idea to prep your bedside table.

Having the essentials handy (I put mine in a cute basket on my nightstand) will mean less sitting up and lying back down (especially helpful if you had a C-section!), less midnight wandering around the house, and less bugging your partner to fetch what you need. Consider this bedside baby basket like a motherhood fanny pack — everything you need is at the ready!

Oh, and depending on your recovery, you might want to add a bottle of Motrin to this list. What else were you always reaching for after baby? Share in the comments!

Water Bottle
Hair Ties
Hand Lotion
Nipple Cream
Extra Pacifiers
Lip Balm
Disposable Breast Pads
Hand Sanitizer
Burp Cloths
Wipes
Mom ShoppingBaby Shower GiftsC-SectionPostpartumBabies
