10 Things Every New Mom Should Have by Her Bedside Table

A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Molly Sims's postbirth Instagram perfectly captures the reality of new motherhood: after you bring a newborn home, your bed or bedroom becomes the hub of all activity — not because you'll be sleeping! You'll want a comfortable place to rest as you recover from a vaginal or cesarean birth, a quiet place to breastfeed, and a soft spot to cuddle up with your little one. So while you probably stocked the nursery before your baby's arrival, it's also a good idea to prep your bedside table.

Having the essentials handy (I put mine in a cute basket on my nightstand) will mean less sitting up and lying back down (especially helpful if you had a C-section!), less midnight wandering around the house, and less bugging your partner to fetch what you need. Consider this bedside baby basket like a motherhood fanny pack — everything you need is at the ready!

Oh, and depending on your recovery, you might want to add a bottle of Motrin to this list. What else were you always reaching for after baby? Share in the comments!