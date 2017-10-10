 Skip Nav
220+ Brand-New Toys Your Kids Will Be Begging For This Year

This year's annual Toy Fair — aka a giant convention center filled with all of the year's biggest upcoming toy releases — gave us a serious glimpse into the hottest new toys coming out in 2017. From Disney and Lego to pool toys and electronics, these are the over 220 brand-new toys your kids are going to be absolutely begging for this year (we realize this information is both a gift and a curse, but hey, at least you'll have ideas for the next few birthday parties and holidays on the calendar).

Read through to see all of the hot toys we previewed from your and your child's favorite brands — and more importantly, shop everything that's already available.

— Additional reporting by Rebecca Gruber

Star Wars - Hero Droid BB-8 - Fully Interactive Droid
$229
Buy Now
Tuck Me In Quilt Limited Edition
$100
Buy Now
Paw Patrol Sno Cone Maker
$15
Buy Now
Wonder Woman Bow and Arrow
$25
Buy Now
Nerf Super Soaker Dartfire
$20
Buy Now
Hot Wheels Track Builder Gift Set
$79
Buy Now
Thomas and Friends Super Station
$100
Buy Now
Disney Princess Enchanted Ballroom Reveal
$35
Buy Now
Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally
$50
Buy Now
VTech Go! Go! Smart Friends Shimmering Seashell Castle
$40
Buy Now
Janod Calendar Over Time
$50
Buy Now
Dr. Beaker
$19
Buy Now
Spider-Man: Homecoming Eye FX Electronic Spider-Man
$20
Buy Now
Poe Dameron X-Wing Helmet
$80
Buy Now
Happy Places Shopkins Mansion Playset
$52
Buy Now
Meccano-Erector – M.A.X Robotic Interactive Toy with Artificial Intelligence
$150
Buy Now
Crayola Silly Scents Gone Campin' Gift Set
$10
Buy Now
Paw Patrol Action Bubble Blower
$10
Buy Now
Go Go Gelato Logic Game
$18
Buy Now
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Electronic Music Mix Star-Lord
$20
Buy Now
Teddy Ruxpin
$90
Buy Now
Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2
$60
Buy Now
Big Mouth Toys Mermaid Pool Float
$20
Buy Now
Hatchimals Colleggtibles
$9
Buy Now
FurReal Friends Roarin' Tyler
$117
Buy Now
Fisher Price Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag Movi
$50
Buy Now
Let's Go Code Activity Set
$35
Buy Now
RazorX Cruiser Electric Skateboard
$180
Buy Now
My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle
$130
Buy Now
Sago Mini Easy Clean Bath Squirters
$30
Buy Now
Pillow Pets Sweet Scented Pets — Marshmallow Olaf
$25
Buy Now
Alex Toys Spa DIY Bath Bombs Kit
$15
Buy Now
Pillow Pets Sweet Scented Pets - Cotton Candy Unicorn
$20
Buy Now
BigMouth Inc Taco Truck Lunch Tote
$15
Buy Now
Playfoam Go! Travel Set
$12
Buy Now
Uncle Milton's Go Great Outdoors Expedition Shoe Lights
$13
Buy Now
Zimpli Kids Slime Baff
$12
Buy Now
Zimpli Kids Gelli Baff
$13
Buy Now
Beauty and the Beast Dance Code Belle
$100
Buy Now
BattleBots Arena
$80
Buy Now
Z Doll & Book
$115
Buy Now
Barbie Careers Zoo Doctor Doll & Playset
$17
Buy Now
Playmobil NHL Locker Room Playbox
$25
Buy Now
Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage
$200
Buy Now
DC Super Hero Girls Locker Accessory
$35
Buy Now
Playmobil Takealong Police Station
$40
Buy Now
Nerf Sports Dude Perfect Signature Bow
$60
Buy Now
ALEX Happy Little Loom Kit
$15
Buy Now
Dr. Microbe Science Speed Logic Board Game
$17
Buy Now
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
$100
Buy Now
Playmobil Christmas on the Farm Advent Calendar
$22
Buy Now
Hexbug VEX Robotics Crossfire Airplane Launcher Construction Kit
$20
Buy Now
Janod Green Market Grocery
$109
Buy Now
Marvel Spider-Man Homecoming Web Wing Set
$25
Buy Now
Educational Insights Smash Pong!
$22
Buy Now
Little People Disney Princess Magical Wand Palace
$53
Buy Now
Crayola Art with Edge Tropical Pop Art Portfolio
$25
Buy Now
Oonies Inflator Season 1 Starter Pack
$19
Buy Now
Grow a Peep
$22
Buy Now
DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn Doll
$15
Buy Now
Janod Acrobat
$45
Buy Now
Sago Mini Harvey's Spaceship Playset
$20
Buy Now
Kamigami Ladybug
$50
Buy Now
Real Workin’ Buddies Mr. Dusty
$40
Buy Now
DIY Knot-A-Mermaid
$27
Buy Now
DIY Knot-A-Shark
$27
Buy Now
Razor Hovertrax DLX 2.0 Self Balancing Electric Scooter - Galaxy
$480
Buy Now
My Little Pony Rarity Fashion Runway
$14
Buy Now
DreamWorks Voltron 14 inch Action Figure - Ultimate Voltron
$29
Buy Now
Barbie Newborn Pups Doll & Pets Playset
$20
Buy Now
TOMY Screwball Scramble Game
$34
Buy Now
Gears! Gears! Gears! Space Explorers Building Set
$40
Buy Now
Melissa and Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set
$30
Buy Now
Barbie Fashionistas Original Doll 60 Patchwork Denim
$8
Buy Now
Little Kids Magic Kidchen Ice Cream Magic Tray
$25
Buy Now
Little Kids Magic Kidchen Frozen Milkshake Maker
$15
Buy Now
My Little Pony Princess Twilight Sparkle Spike The Dragon Friendship Duet
$25
Buy Now
Uncle Milton - National Geographic - Critter Catcher Bug Vac
$22
Buy Now
Hello Barbie Hologram
$225
Buy Now
ALEX DIY Pom Tassler
$32
Buy Now
Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Control Action Figure - Autobot Sqweeks
$80
Buy Now
Fantastic Gymnastics
$22
Buy Now
My Little Pony: The Movie Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle
$100
Buy Now
Wonderhood Pet Place
$40
Buy Now
Flip Challenge
$9
Buy Now
DreamWorks Dragons Hiccup and Toothless Figure
$13
Buy Now
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Micro Mutants Michelangelo's Skate Park
$21
Buy Now
The Fast and the Furious Dom's Car RC
$65
Buy Now
Disney's Descendants 2 Uma Isle of the Lost Figure
$33
Buy Now
ALEX Spa Glitzy Locks Hair Sparkle
$16
Buy Now
Razor Jetts Heel Wheels Skate
$24
Buy Now
Air Hogs DR1 Micro Race Drone
$40
Buy Now
Educational Insights GeoSafari Solar Rover
$16
Buy Now
Seedling Littles Royally Cute Kitty
$25
Buy Now
Fisher Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle
$150
Buy Now
Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo
$25
Buy Now
Melissa and Doug Play Castle
$45
Buy Now
Seedling Littles Magical Hero Dress Up Cape
$30
Buy Now
Playmobil Extreme Sports Carry Case
$10
Buy Now
Playmobil Pharaoh's Pyramid
$70
Buy Now
Educational Insights Hot Dots Jr.
$16
Buy Now
Disney Pixar Cars 3 - Tech Touch Lightning McQueen Vehicle
$80
Buy Now
Educational Insights Playfoam Shape & Learn Alphabet Set
$13
Buy Now
American Girl Gabriela Doll and Book
$115
Buy Now
DC Super Hero Girls Transforming Bus
$75
Buy Now
BeginAgain Space A To Z Puzzle & Playset
$40
Buy Now
Playmobil Ghostbusters Firehouse Playset
$70
Buy Now
Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
$88
Buy Now
TOMY Toomies Foam Cone Factory
$25
Buy Now
Happy Places Shopkins Happyville High School Playset
$30
Buy Now
Westminster Tabletop Air Hockey
$10
Buy Now
Westminster Trampoline Toss
$40
Buy Now
Melissa and Doug Thirst Quencher
$25
Buy Now
Razor Spider-Man RSF350 Bike
$300
Buy Now
Lego Brick Headz
$10
Buy Now
Cutie Cars Drive Thru Diner Shopkins Playset
$20
Buy Now
Razor RipSurf Carving Board
$75
Buy Now
PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar "Jewel Thief Police Operation"
$35
Buy Now
Pokemon Petite Pals Shoulder Stuffed Figure - Eevee
$13
Buy Now
Educational Insights GeoSafari Motorized Solar System
$51
Buy Now
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Micro Mutant Sweeper Ops Deluxe Vehicle to Playset
$40
Buy Now
Hog Wild Big Foot Ice Cream Maker
$48
Buy Now
Little Kids Candylicious Bandit Topper
$5
Buy Now
ALEX Toys Future Coders Bunny Trails
$44
Buy Now
Crayola Magic Scene Creator
$20
Buy Now
Playmobil Royal Ice Skating Trip Advent Calendar
$38
Buy Now
Classic Frogger Hand Held Game
$26
Buy Now
TOMY Pokemon Clip and Carry Poke Ball Belt
$20
Buy Now
Thomas and Friends Dough Engine Maker
$27
Buy Now
Sago Mini Robin's Roadtrip Foam Puzzle Mat
$50
Buy Now
American Girl Logan Doll
$115
Buy Now
