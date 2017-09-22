12 Parenting Lessons I've Learned From This Is Us

This Is Us quickly stole everyone's hearts in its first season as it beautifully and emotionally depicted the struggles, joys, and intense bond of the Pearson family — Rebecca and Jack, and their triplets, Randall, Kate, and Kevin (aka "The Big Three"). The series gives us all the feels (just try not to cry at least once an episode, we dare you), and nothing is more emotional than the relationship between the Pearson parents and their kids.

Before the beloved NBC drama's season two premiere on Sept. 26, we've recounted the biggest parenting lessons we've learned so far from our favorite family drama. Grab some tissues, and get ready to relate.