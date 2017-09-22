 Skip Nav
Photography
The Story Behind This Taco Bell-Inspired Smash Is Sweeter Than Any Cake
Little Kids
The 10 Most Popular Toys For Little Kids — All on Amazon
Birth Story
6 "Ridiculous" Things I Don't Regret Packing in My Hospital Bag
12 Parenting Lessons I've Learned From This Is Us

This Is Us quickly stole everyone's hearts in its first season as it beautifully and emotionally depicted the struggles, joys, and intense bond of the Pearson family — Rebecca and Jack, and their triplets, Randall, Kate, and Kevin (aka "The Big Three"). The series gives us all the feels (just try not to cry at least once an episode, we dare you), and nothing is more emotional than the relationship between the Pearson parents and their kids.

Before the beloved NBC drama's season two premiere on Sept. 26, we've recounted the biggest parenting lessons we've learned so far from our favorite family drama. Grab some tissues, and get ready to relate.

Don't Mess With a Superpregnant Woman
The Emotional Roller Coaster of Waiting For a Pregnancy Test Result
Trying to Prioritize Your Spouse Amidst Kid Chaos
The "Love My Babies/Hate My Life" Great Divide
How Hard It Is Finding Time to Reconnect
Being Your Kids' Greatest Support System
That Feeling That You've Lost Yourself
Giving Our Kids Every Opportunity We Can
Embracing the Silliness For a Smile
Fighting Should Be Paired With Honesty
Bedtime Is the Best Time
Sometimes a Mug Is Thanks Enough
