These Are the "Quirkiest" Baby Names in Each State

Although I've had plenty of personal battles with having the name "Alessia," no one's ever called my name "quirky." Unique and unusual, yes; but quirky, no. However, according to a recent deep dive by Nameberry into the rare names that are over-represented in each US state, my name is Connecticut's own "quirkiest" girls' name.

The report, which lists the most popular rare names in each of the 50 states (as well as in Washington DC) was compiled by taking a look at every first name given to at least 100 babies in 2015 and the percentage of babies with that name born in every state.



These Are the Baby Names That Will Totally Piss Off Your Friends to the Point of Internet Venting Related

Some of the findings were understandable, while others were unusual, to say the least. Ahead, find out which girls' and boys' names are the "quirkiest" in your state.