We're Calling It: These Will Be the Hottest Toys of the Holiday Season

One of the best parts of the holiday season is seeing the joy on a child's face while opening up the present that they've been hoping for. It's a simple pleasure to know that after all the stresses of the season, that kiddo is going to be very happy. Thankfully, the difficult part of picking a toy to give doesn't have to be challenging. Any one of these hot holiday toys is sure to make even the pickiest kids very happy!

Oonies Mega Starter Pack
$30
Symphony Croc
$40
Shimmer and Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace
$130
Disney Pixar Coco Guitar
$30
WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey Toy
$15
Nintendo Switch Console With Gray Joy-Con
$300
L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise
$70
The Purple Cow Dare For Truth Family Spin the Bottle Game
$10
Hatchimals Glittering Garden
$60
