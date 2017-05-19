Reasons Toddlers Are the Worst
23 Reasons Toddlers Are Seriously the Worst
Whether your toddler is in the throes of the terrible twos or has crossed into the dreaded threenager phase, there's one thing every parent of a toddler can agree upon: toddlers are the damn worst. Sure, they're snuggly, they're cute, they have the best style, plus a million other reasons to love 'em, but they can also be assh*les.
Ahead, we gathered 23 reasons and pretty definitive proof that toddlers are the freakin' worst.