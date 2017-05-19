 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
23 Reasons Toddlers Are Seriously the Worst
Parenting
If Your Child Is Sitting Like This, Here's Why You Need to Stop Them Now
Pregnancy
Pregnant? The 1 Thing You Must Do Right Now
Parenting
Dad of Interracial Family Honestly Reveals His Own Biases
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
23 Reasons Toddlers Are Seriously the Worst

Whether your toddler is in the throes of the terrible twos or has crossed into the dreaded threenager phase, there's one thing every parent of a toddler can agree upon: toddlers are the damn worst. Sure, they're snuggly, they're cute, they have the best style, plus a million other reasons to love 'em, but they can also be assh*les.

Ahead, we gathered 23 reasons and pretty definitive proof that toddlers are the freakin' worst.

Related
44 Completely Rational Reasons My 3-Year-Old Tantrumed Today

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Staying SaneToddlersParenting HumorHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
Pregnant? The 1 Thing You Must Do Right Now
by Kate Schweitzer
Sean Lowe's Cutest Parenting Moments
Parenting
25 Times Former Bachelor Sean Lowe Was the Cutest Freakin' Dad Ever
by Victoria Messina
Star Wars-Inspired Baby Names
Star Wars
You'll Want to Consider These Baby Names Even If You Aren't a Star Wars Fan
by Kate Schweitzer
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Baby and Toddler Sneakers
Babies
by Alessia Santoro
Mom's Warning After Toddler Overdoses on Medicine
Toddlers
Mom's Horrifying Warning About Accidents After Her Toddler "Overdosed"
by Lauren Levy
Tips For Being a Happy Stay-at-Home Mom
Parenting
13 Habits of Highly Effective (and Sane) Stay-at-Home Moms
by Denise Stirk
Is Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift?
Music
by Ryan Roschke
Sheer Sunscreens
Summer Beauty
17 Sheer Sunscreens That Blend Right In
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Beauty Products For May 2017 | Spring Summer Shopping
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
Instagram Photos to Take at Disney With Kids
Walt Disney World
by Alessia Santoro
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds