Royal Baby Names
50 Baby Names Inspired by the World's Royal Families
Just because your baby wasn't born at Buckingham Palace doesn't mean they can't be royalty in your eyes. However, you can't really go wrong by going a step further and giving them a strong name tied to one of the world's royal families. Whether you're obsessed with anything having to do with royals or just appreciate a strong name rooted in history, there's a name here for your baby.
Scroll through for 50 names that are fit for your little prince or princess.
Boys
- Abdullah (King of Jordan)
- Alastair (Prince of Connaught)
- Albert (Prince of Wales, Duke of York)
- Andrew (Prince, Duke of York)
- Arthur (Prince of Connaught)
- Augustus (Prince, Duke of Sussex)
- Charles (Prince, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Prince of Wales)
- Christian (Prince of Denmark)
- Constantijn (Prince of the Netherlands)
- Edward (King of England)
- Felipe (King of Spain)
- George (Prince of Cambridge)
- Harry (Prince of Wales)
- Henry (Prince, Duke of Cumberland and Strathearn)
- Jacques (Prince of Monaco)
- John (King of England)
- Leopold (Prince, Duke of Albany)
- Michael (Prince of Kent)
- Philip (Prince, Duke of Edinburgh)
- Rainier (Prince of Monaco)
- Richard (King of England)
- Victor (Prince of Wales)
- Willem (-Alexander, King of the Netherlands)
- William (Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge)
Girls
- Alexandra (Princess of Hanover)
- Alice (Princess of Albany)
- Amelia (Princess of Hanover)
- Ariane (Princess of the Netherlands)
- Augusta (Princess of Saxe-Gotha)
- Beatrice (Princess of York)
- Beatrix ([former] Queen of the Netherlands)
- Catherine (Duchess of Cambridge)
- Charlene (Princess of Monaco)
- Charlotte (Princess of Cambridge)
- Diana (Princess of Wales)
- Elizabeth (Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Eugenie (Princess of York)
- Frederica (Princess of Hanover)
- Gabriella (Princess, Countess of Carladès)
- Leonor (Princess of Asturias)
- Letizia (Queen of Spain)
- Margaret (Princess of York)
- Mathilde (Princess Caroline of Albany)
- Maud (Princess of Wales and Queen of Norway)
- Máxima (Queen of the Netherlands)
- Rania (Queen Consort of Jordan)
- Sibylla (Princess of Albany)
- Sofía (Infanta of Spain)
- Stéphanie (Princess of Monaco)
- Victoria (Queen of the United Kingdom and Empress of India)
