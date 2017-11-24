32 Strong Names For Scorpio Babies

 Skip Nav
If your little one is born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, prepare to welcome a powerful Scorpio into your family. Scorpios are ruled by the planet of renewal and transformation, Pluto, and the warrior planet Mars. They are a Water sign, so they're said to express emotions in a cool, calm way, which belies a passionate soul beneath. Those born under this sign are considered great leaders, thanks to their bravery, determination, resourcefulness, and decisiveness. These qualities, along with their charismatic nature and secret-keeping ability, make them popular friends. Be inspired by these associations with the following suggestions for Scorpio baby names.

Names For Scorpio Girls

  1. Andrea — this Greek name means "strong"
  2. Astrid — this Norse name means "divine strength or beauty"
  3. Audrey — this Old English name means "strong and noble"
  4. Casey — this Gaelic name means "the brave or vigilant one"
  5. Delaney — this Gaelic name means "the challenger"
  6. Edna — this Hebrew name means "renewal"
  7. Erica — this Old Norse name means "a powerful ruler"
  8. Gardenia — a Scorpio flower
  9. Heather — a Scorpio flower
  10. Marcella/Marcia/Marsha — these Latin names mean "brave, of Mars"
  11. Nix — one of the five moons of Scorpio's ruling planet, Pluto
  12. Topaz — a Scorpio birthstone
  13. Tyra — this Old Norse name derives from "the god of war," Thor
  14. Valentina — this Latin name means "strong and valorous one"
  15. Valerie — this French name means "to be strong"
  16. Valora — this Latin name means "the brave one"

Names For Scorpio Boys

  1. Arnold/Arnie — this Teutonic name means "strong as an eagle"
  2. Bernard — this Teutonic name means "bold as a bear"
  3. Casey — this Gaelic name means "the brave or vigilant one"
  4. Delaney — this Gaelic name means "the challenger"
  5. Duncan — this Scottish Gaelic name means "a dark warrior"
  6. Eldric — this Old English name means "old, wise ruler"
  7. Fergus — this Scottish name means "strong man of vigour"
  8. Goddard — this Old English name means "divinely strong"
  9. Hardwin — this Old English name means "a brave friend"
  10. Marius — this Latin name means "warrior (of Mars)"
  11. Martin — this Latin name means "of Mars"
  12. Rayner/Raynor — this German name means "wise and powerful warrior"
  13. Sloan — this Irish Gaelic name means "a warrior"
  14. Valentine — this Latin name means "strong, valorous one, romance"
  15. Vincent — this Latin name means "conquering"
  16. Zeke — this Old Testament name means "strength of God"
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
