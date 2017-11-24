Scorpio Zodiac Baby Names
32 Strong Names For Scorpio Babies
If your little one is born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, prepare to welcome a powerful Scorpio into your family. Scorpios are ruled by the planet of renewal and transformation, Pluto, and the warrior planet Mars. They are a Water sign, so they're said to express emotions in a cool, calm way, which belies a passionate soul beneath. Those born under this sign are considered great leaders, thanks to their bravery, determination, resourcefulness, and decisiveness. These qualities, along with their charismatic nature and secret-keeping ability, make them popular friends. Be inspired by these associations with the following suggestions for Scorpio baby names.
Names For Scorpio Girls
- Andrea — this Greek name means "strong"
- Astrid — this Norse name means "divine strength or beauty"
- Audrey — this Old English name means "strong and noble"
- Casey — this Gaelic name means "the brave or vigilant one"
- Delaney — this Gaelic name means "the challenger"
- Edna — this Hebrew name means "renewal"
- Erica — this Old Norse name means "a powerful ruler"
- Gardenia — a Scorpio flower
- Heather — a Scorpio flower
- Marcella/Marcia/Marsha — these Latin names mean "brave, of Mars"
- Nix — one of the five moons of Scorpio's ruling planet, Pluto
- Topaz — a Scorpio birthstone
- Tyra — this Old Norse name derives from "the god of war," Thor
- Valentina — this Latin name means "strong and valorous one"
- Valerie — this French name means "to be strong"
- Valora — this Latin name means "the brave one"
Names For Scorpio Boys
- Arnold/Arnie — this Teutonic name means "strong as an eagle"
- Bernard — this Teutonic name means "bold as a bear"
- Casey — this Gaelic name means "the brave or vigilant one"
- Delaney — this Gaelic name means "the challenger"
- Duncan — this Scottish Gaelic name means "a dark warrior"
- Eldric — this Old English name means "old, wise ruler"
- Fergus — this Scottish name means "strong man of vigour"
- Goddard — this Old English name means "divinely strong"
- Hardwin — this Old English name means "a brave friend"
- Marius — this Latin name means "warrior (of Mars)"
- Martin — this Latin name means "of Mars"
- Rayner/Raynor — this German name means "wise and powerful warrior"
- Sloan — this Irish Gaelic name means "a warrior"
- Valentine — this Latin name means "strong, valorous one, romance"
- Vincent — this Latin name means "conquering"
- Zeke — this Old Testament name means "strength of God"
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim