32 Strong Names For Scorpio Babies

If your little one is born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, prepare to welcome a powerful Scorpio into your family. Scorpios are ruled by the planet of renewal and transformation, Pluto, and the warrior planet Mars. They are a Water sign, so they're said to express emotions in a cool, calm way, which belies a passionate soul beneath. Those born under this sign are considered great leaders, thanks to their bravery, determination, resourcefulness, and decisiveness. These qualities, along with their charismatic nature and secret-keeping ability, make them popular friends. Be inspired by these associations with the following suggestions for Scorpio baby names.

Names For Scorpio Girls

Andrea — this Greek name means "strong" Astrid — this Norse name means "divine strength or beauty" Audrey — this Old English name means "strong and noble" Casey — this Gaelic name means "the brave or vigilant one" Delaney — this Gaelic name means "the challenger" Edna — this Hebrew name means "renewal" Erica — this Old Norse name means "a powerful ruler" Gardenia — a Scorpio flower Heather — a Scorpio flower Marcella/Marcia/Marsha — these Latin names mean "brave, of Mars" Nix — one of the five moons of Scorpio's ruling planet, Pluto Topaz — a Scorpio birthstone Tyra — this Old Norse name derives from "the god of war," Thor Valentina — this Latin name means "strong and valorous one" Valerie — this French name means "to be strong" Valora — this Latin name means "the brave one"

Names For Scorpio Boys

Arnold/Arnie — this Teutonic name means "strong as an eagle" Bernard — this Teutonic name means "bold as a bear" Casey — this Gaelic name means "the brave or vigilant one" Delaney — this Gaelic name means "the challenger" Duncan — this Scottish Gaelic name means "a dark warrior" Eldric — this Old English name means "old, wise ruler" Fergus — this Scottish name means "strong man of vigour" Goddard — this Old English name means "divinely strong" Hardwin — this Old English name means "a brave friend" Marius — this Latin name means "warrior (of Mars)" Martin — this Latin name means "of Mars" Rayner/Raynor — this German name means "wise and powerful warrior" Sloan — this Irish Gaelic name means "a warrior" Valentine — this Latin name means "strong, valorous one, romance" Vincent — this Latin name means "conquering" Zeke — this Old Testament name means "strength of God"