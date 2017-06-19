Signs You're a Good Mom
15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right
Photo 1 of 16
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right
Moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to be "perfect" — to be the women who appear in all of those parenting books. But being a good mom has nothing to do with getting the kids to eat their vegetables or having them sleep through the night (though those are pretty important). It's about hearing your child say, "I love you, Mom," and getting through the tough parenting moments. Still think you're the worst mother ever? If any of these apply to you, then you are good in our books!
I hate articles like this, they're rubbish. The people in the photos are fake and the comments ridiculous. Every child is different and every family dynamic is different. How can you possibly narrow being a good Mum down into 15 general comments? Your article is socially irresponsible......
I agree with all comments, and KUDOS to you all who see it right and says it so! You are so right on! This article shows us how this article is ...derailed from the reality of being A Parent. Hugs to all moms who know how to be MOMS. (Yawn) Gotta go to bed. Hopefully I'll sleep uninterrupted for 33 minutes.
Agree with Guest and Rebecca. More judgement and stuff for Mums to feel bad about. Sleep through the night - heck! I don't sleep through the night! And when did it become necessary to be a parent AND a friend? You are a parent and should never aim to be a friend, kids have friends for that role. So do you. Let kids be kids don't burden them with friend stuff. Time Out? I never did time out it shouldn't be necessary if you give your attention at the right time. If you have a partner who doesn't know how you do it they're not being a hands on parent nearly enough. Let them get more involved.
I want to assure every reader of this article that you are doing parenthood right, no matter how many or how few of these 15 items are relevant for you. The last thing we need as moms is more articles telling us what we are and aren't doing right. If you love your kids and doing the best you can, you are doing it right. How boring the world would be if we all had the same parenting style and all our kids turned out alike! You are doing just great. If you want to find out your mom style, you can take our (humorous) survey here and find out http://www.ganglysister.com/wh...
Number 12 is wrong my partner does it better than me he is a natural and can spend hours just playing and feeding the kids, which I haven't got the patience for