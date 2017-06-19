15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right

Moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to be "perfect" — to be the women who appear in all of those parenting books. But being a good mom has nothing to do with getting the kids to eat their vegetables or having them sleep through the night (though those are pretty important). It's about hearing your child say, "I love you, Mom," and getting through the tough parenting moments. Still think you're the worst mother ever? If any of these apply to you, then you are good in our books!