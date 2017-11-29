 Skip Nav
9 Spiked Eggnog Recipes That Will Get You More Lit Than a Christmas Tree

Eggnog on its own is a comforting, kid-friendly treat — but when you've spent days shopping, wrapping gifts, and spreading holiday cheer in a thousand different directions, you've earned something a bit stronger. Here are nine sweet and cozy eggnog cocktail recipes, because your holiday beverage of choice should be delicious and get you buzzed all at once.

Bourbon and Honey Gingerbread Eggnog
Classic Eggnog With Brandy and Rum
Coquito (Puerto Rican Eggnog)
Eggnog Martini
Kahlua Eggnog Cocktail
Pumpkin Eggnog Martini
Santa’s Magic Potion (Eggnog + Bailey’s)
Coffee Coquito
Eggnog White Russian
