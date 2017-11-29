Spiked Eggnog Recipes
9 Spiked Eggnog Recipes That Will Get You More Lit Than a Christmas Tree
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
9 Spiked Eggnog Recipes That Will Get You More Lit Than a Christmas Tree
Eggnog on its own is a comforting, kid-friendly treat — but when you've spent days shopping, wrapping gifts, and spreading holiday cheer in a thousand different directions, you've earned something a bit stronger. Here are nine sweet and cozy eggnog cocktail recipes, because your holiday beverage of choice should be delicious and get you buzzed all at once.
0previous images
-22more images