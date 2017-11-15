 Skip Nav
The 1 Star Wars Toy Your Kid Will Obsessively Want For the Holidays

Star Wars Porg Toy

The 1 Star Wars Toy Your Kid Will Obsessively Want For the Holidays

If there's anything we have learned from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, it's that an adorable little creature will be an unexpected standout character in the film. We're talking about tiny, fluffy porgs. The little balls of sass that inhabit Ahch-To Island are undeniably lovable, and we have no doubt that kids will be obsessed.

If your child is a Star Wars fan, be ahead of the curve and buy this Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Electronic Plush ($32) as a holiday gift. Not only does it flap, wave, waddle, and move, but it also makes all sorts of noises. It's going to be a highlight of Christmas, no doubt.

We don't know what porgs are up to in the upcoming Dec. 15 movie release, but we have no doubt it will be memorable. Will you be buying your little one this funny little toy this year?

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
