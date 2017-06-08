7 Sunscreens That Are Mom (and Editor!) Approved

Between guides to the safest sunscreens for your kids and lists of scary ingredients to avoid, it can be hard to pick a sun-protecting product that is right for you and your family. Of course you don't want to lather your little ones in harmful chemicals, but you also need a sunscreen that you like enough to apply and reapply — which is the most important factor when it comes to sun safety!

And who better to look to for recommendations than moms themselves? We've already been there and done that with formulas that leave white streaks on skin or are greasy to apply. Which leaves us with the best selection of sunscreens that you'll actually want to use on your kids — and maybe even yourself!