 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Moana, Trolls, and More Are Coming to Netflix in June For Kids!
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
Humor
Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today
Family Travel
Why You 100% Need a Balloon in Your Pocket the Next Time You Travel With Kids
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Moana, Trolls, and More Are Coming to Netflix in June For Kids!

If you've got a kiddo who's obsessed with Moana or Trolls, rejoice! The two hit kid movies from last year are hitting Netflix this month, along with some new seasons of Netflix original series and a few other must-see kid flicks. The weather may be warming up, but a good old-fashioned Netflix binge in the air conditioning never hurt nobody.

Ahead, everything that's slated to hit Netflix in June for kids (and see the full lineup for adults here).

Related
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids

Previous Next
Join the conversation
TrollsNetflix RoundupMoanaKid TV And MoviesNetflix
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Keepers
by Maggie Pehanick
What Moms Want From Frozen 2
Humor
The 10 Things All Moms Hope to See in Frozen 2
by Alessia Santoro
Reasons to Keep PBS
Donald Trump
A Mom's Plea For President Trump to Protect PBS
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling Said THIS Is Her Favorite Harry Potter Theory
by Marina Liao
Pregnant Moana "How Far I'll Go" Cover
Moana
This Pregnant-Lady Version of Moana's "How Far I'll Go" Is Catchy as Hell
by Kate Schweitzer
How Does House of Cards Season 4 End?
House of Cards
Before Watching House of Cards, Brush Up on How Season 4 Ends
by Erin Hurley
What Does Moana's Disneyland Cast Member Look Like?
Disney
The Newest Disney Princess Cast Member Is SO Adorable!
by Nicole Yi
Sesame Street Grump Tower Skit About Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Enjoy This Delightful 1988 Sesame Street Clip Demolishing Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
The Keepers Reddit AMA
The Keepers
by Brinton Parker
Why Peppa Pig Is the Worst
Humor
Peppa Pig Is an Asshole and 4 Other Reasons This Show Is the Worst
by Alessia Santoro
Ozark TV Show Trailer
Netflix
by Quinn Keaney
Is There a Postcredits Scene in Wonder Woman?
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds