The Most Uncommon Baby Names Given in 2017 That You'll Be Obsessed With
Uncommon Baby Names 2017

The Most Uncommon Baby Names Given in 2017 That You'll Be Obsessed With

Although it can seem like every kid you meet these days is named Noah or Olivia, there are, in fact, tons of other babies out there who receive less common names that are absolutely gorgeous. If you're looking to go off the beaten path when it comes to your baby's name, there are thousands of baby names that were given in 2017 — according to the over 500,000 names BabyCenter sifted through from users this year — that may not have broken into any top charts, but you'll be totally obsessed with all of them (I'm obviously biased toward the first girl's name, but they're all beautiful).

Scroll through for our favorites for both girls and boys (though most skew gender-neutral, if we're honest) and let us know: will you go unique or mainstream with your baby's name?

Girls

  1. Alessia
  2. Anya
  3. Aurelia
  4. Azalea
  5. Beatrice
  6. Briar
  7. Coraline
  8. Emory
  9. Estelle
  10. Hattie
  11. Imani
  12. Ivory
  13. Joelle
  14. Kai
  15. Kenna
  16. Nayeli
  17. Pearl
  18. Raven
  19. Remy
  20. Rosemary
  21. Sarai
  22. Shiloh
  23. Sierra
  24. Tatum
  25. Veda
  26. Viviana
  27. Wren
  28. Yara
  29. Zaria
  30. Zelda

Boys

  1. Anakin
  2. Axton
  3. Benji
  4. Boston
  5. Brock
  6. Cade
  7. Callum
  8. Clay
  9. Deacon
  10. Duke
  11. Finnegan
  12. Harley
  13. Kingsley
  14. Langston
  15. Lennon
  16. Makai
  17. Marley
  18. Memphis
  19. Nikolai
  20. Omari
  21. Otto
  22. Pierce
  23. Reagan
  24. Rex
  25. Rhys
  26. Sage
  27. Samson
  28. Thaddeus
  29. Wilder
  30. Winston
Image Source: Unsplash / Jonathan Stout
