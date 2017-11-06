 Skip Nav
Babies
These 15 Breastfeeding Photos From 2017 Show Just How Beautiful Motherhood Is
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
Little Kids
The 10 Most Popular Toys For Little Kids — All on Amazon

Video on Not Saying Sorry to Parents Kids With Down Syndrome

This Powerful PSA Shuts Down the Stigma Around Down Syndrome Once and For All

In an effort to shed some much-needed light on what it's like to have a child with Down syndrome, the Canadian Down Syndrome Society released a powerful video on Nov. 2 to YouTube explaining why you should never say "sorry" to the parents of kiddos with Down syndrome. The powerful PSA clocks in at one minute and 26 seconds and tackles what should be common knowledge: having a baby is a reason to celebrate — regardless if said child has Down syndrome or not.

The video is called "The S-Word" and is part of a larger campaign called Anything But Sorry, which seeks to remind people that having a child with Down syndrome is nothing to be sorry about, with a bunch of hilarious one-liners straight from the mouths of the people they're apologizing for. The best part? How they get the point across with a little bit of humor and a whole lot of profanity, proving that the only bad word when it comes to talking about kiddos with Down syndrome is "sorry." And if you ask us, the mission was accomplished.

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsDown SyndromeSpecial NeedsParenting
Parenting
2 Photographers Did a Wedding Shoot For Their Kids, and the Results Are Gorgeous
by Murphy Moroney
Girl Makes Funny Face on Disney World Ride
Parenting
So This Little Girl Was Not Impressed by the Frozen Ride at Disney World
by Murphy Moroney
Daylight Saving Time When You Have Kids
Family Life
Thanks, Daylight Saving Time, For the 5 a.m. Wake-Up
by Katharine Stahl
Walmart's Hot Toy List For 2017
Parenting
Brace Yourself: Walmart Just Released Its Hottest Toy List For the 2017 Holiday Season
by Murphy Moroney
Gift Guide For 2-Year-Olds
Parenting
The Best Gifts For 2-Year-Olds
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds