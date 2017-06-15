 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Thing I Would Change About My First Year of Motherhood
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Summer
1 Mom Is Sharing Her Story About Secondary Drowning to Help Educate Parents
Parenting
I'm a Family Psychologist and These Are the 20 Most Common Parenting Mistakes I See

Why You Should Join a New Moms Group


My son was already well into toddlerhood when I realized my mistake. I was at the first birthday party for my neighbors' daughter, stealing sips of wine between heroic saves of my wobbly walker, when I noticed nearly a dozen women there with children exactly my neighbors' daughter's age. What a coincidence, I noted, that they would all have children born within a few weeks of each other.

I didn't recognize any of these women and in all honesty didn't think many of them were an obvious friendship match for my neighbor, but their conversation quickly captured my interest. They casually launched into discussion on everything from when to start solid food to personal details on birth recovery. After a few minutes of eavesdropping, it became apparent that they all knew each other quite well, a possibility that hadn't immediately occurred to me because they were all so different from one another.

Having many thoughts on these subjects myself and long wishing to have an outlet to explore them, I stood on the fringes feeding my son forkfuls of cake and listening in. I couldn't believe how easily they discussed these intimate topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the first in my friend group to have a child, my conversations on babies usually happened at the end of a dinner party when, fueled by many glasses of wine and something akin to morbid curiosity, a girlfriend considering motherhood would ask in a hushed, confidential tone if labor was the most painful thing I had ever experienced or if it's true that you poop during delivery. While I never minded answering these questions — and in fact I was happy just to have an excuse to talk about my son's birth — I craved a two-way conversation on parenting, one that went beyond the extremes to address the everyday realities of having a newborn.

The goal of a new moms group isn't to help you make lifelong best friends; it's to give you short-term allies.

As we said our farewells at the end of the party, my husband and I commented to our neighbors how impressed we were by all the baby friends they had made in just a year, to which they responded that these were all the mothers and babies from the wife's new moms group. Suddenly everything clicked. Not only did these women's unlikely intimate relationship make sense, but I finally understood the value of a new moms group.

When my son was born, I never gave any kind of support group a chance. I had a million excuses: the women were older/younger than me, they were obsessed with breastfeeding/bottle-feeding, they were too strange/cool. The list goes on. I was so concerned with the women being different from me that I isolated myself to my own detriment. The value of a new moms group isn't in meeting similar women; it's in meeting women who are different from you and therefore have unique experiences and expertise to offer on your one big commonality: new motherhood.

Now that I've been through it once, I appreciate that birth is profound, newborns will push you to your limit, and no mother is an emotional island. Reciprocal conversation with other people going through the same thing at the same time is necessary to process, heal from, and manage these monumental changes. All that to say that with my next child, you can be sure that I will be the most enthusiastic member of the local new moms group.

Image Source: Maggie Winterfeldt
Join the conversation
Parenting Tips And AdviceNew Mom
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Facebook's CEO Tells Graduates to "Create a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Signs You Have a Strong-Willed Child
Little Kids
10 Signs of a Strong-Willed Child and Why It's Actually a Good Thing
by Lauren Levy
Treatments For Summer Kid Injuries and Ailments
Summer
9 Common Summer Ailments and How to Treat Them
by Alessia Santoro
Man Crushed Baby Girl to Death With His Own Foot
Parenting News
The Horrific Way This Man Crushed a Baby Girl to Death Will Make You Believe in Monsters
by Lauren Levy
Cute Diaper Bags
Babies
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds