Cheers to That! 13 Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine

Wine is the greatest juice to ever be made. And the most wonderful bonus of all is that it's actually good for you. God bless grapes. If you know a mom who loves to sip vino on the regular, we have found some incredible presents she will definitely enjoy. Don't waste any more time, and buy one of these memorable gifts before the holidays creep up on you. Drink up!

Snoozies Classic Splitz Applique Slippers
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Labiotte Wine Lip Tint
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SofiePJ Pajama Set
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BigMouth Inc Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SKQIR Stainless Steel Love Wine Necklace
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Comfort Cotton Wine Socks
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Sweats & Hoodies
Women's Pst By Project Social T Let's Wine About It Sweatshirt
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sweats & Hoodies
SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Suction Cupholder Caddy
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
francesca's
You Had Me At Pinot Wall Decor
$25 $14.98
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Artwork
Francesca's Tumblers & Water Glasses
Happy Hour Wine Tumbler
$28
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Tumblers & Water Glasses
Fred & Friends
Drink Wine, Shop Online XL Wine Glass
$20
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Fred & Friends Wine Glasses
Nordstrom Wine Glasses
Slant Collections 'Liquid Therapy' Stemless Wine Glass
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Wine Glasses
francesca's
Wine Game Graphic Tee
$18 $11.98
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Tees
