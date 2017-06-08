 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Al Franken Shut Down Bill O'Reilly Back in 2003 and It's Just So Satisfying
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Popsugar Pride
I Found the Love of My Life — and I've Never Taken It For Granted
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Al Franken and Bill O'Reilly 2003 CSPAN Video

Al Franken Shut Down Bill O'Reilly Back in 2003 and It's Just So Satisfying

Before Google, it was a lot easier to lie about your success and get away with it. But if you're Bill O'Reilly and Al Franken is on your case, it wasn't so simple. Back in 2003, then-comedian Al Franken was promoting his satirical book about the conservative media, Lies: And the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right and he happened to share the stage with O'Reilly at BookExpo.

The clip begins with O'Reilly aptly explaining how he didn't have to "retract one story" throughout his six and a half years on The O'Reilly Factor. "If I'm going to be accused of being a liar, now you better have something there," said O'Reilly.

Related
This Old Clip of Steve Bannon, Anthony Bourdain, and Neil deGrasse Tyson Is Crazy to See Now

Well, as it turns out, Franken did have ample evidence to proclaim O'Reilly a liar — and he does it on stage, right in front of a fuming O'Reilly. Taking the stage after O'Reilly's remarks, Franken described how he heard O'Reilly repeatedly laud his then-show, Inside Edition, for winning three Peabody Awards. O'Reilly was defending the show from being labeled as "tabloid TV." Franken, astounded by Inside Edition's journalism achievements, decided to investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I go to the Peabody website and look for Inside Edition Peabody Awards and there aren't any," Franken explained. "Then I call the Peabody people and I said, 'Did you guys give Inside Edition a Peabody?' and there was some laughter."

After following a lengthy trail of sources, Franken discovered that neither O'Reilly nor Inside Edition ever won a Peabody. Inside Edition did win another journalism award, the Polk Award, a year after O'Reilly left however. "Usually I find that if you find someone made a mistake, if you ask them to correct it, they do correct it," Franken joked. "Not in this society anymore. So Bill, I'm sorry to call you one of the many people who do lie in my book."

"See, this is why you don't retract things," Franken bashed. "You just continuously lie." When Franken's comments conclude, O'Reilly attempts to defend himself by silencing Franken, there's a brief spat, and it's clear Franken has gotten under O'Reilly's skin: he's only capable of responding by telling Franken to "shut up."

It's also clear that Franken has a point: pundits, particularly on the far right, have long manipulated information when it benefits them or their cause. Alternative facts are not new; they simply have a new name.

Image Source: Getty / Brent N. Clarke
Join the conversation
US NewsPoliticsBill O'Reilly
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
How to Watch the James Comey Testimony
Donald Trump
by Terry Carter
How to Take More Time Off
Summer
It's Time Americans Got Serious About Taking Their Vacation
by Annie Gabillet
George R.R. Martin Compares Donald Trump to King Joffrey
Donald Trump
George R.R. Martin Finally Says What Game of Thrones Fans Already Know About Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds