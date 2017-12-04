Liberal MP @timwilsoncomau proposed to his partner Ryan during his same-sex marriage speech to the House of Reps. He said YES! pic.twitter.com/of9N21WYMh — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) December 4, 2017

On Dec. 4, Tim Wilson — a liberal member of Australian Parliament — proposed to his partner, Ryan Bolger. The moment, which was captured on video, occurred shortly after the country's same-sex marriage bill was introduced to the House of Representatives. According to a report from the Australian Broadcast Company, the couple had been unofficially "engaged" for nine years before Wilson officially popped the question.

"And with the indulgence of the speaker, the person I have to thank most is my partner, Ryan," Wilson says in the video. "You've had to tolerate more than most because you've had to put up with me. Trust me, this debate has been the soundtrack to our relationship." He continues, "In my first speech, I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands. They are the answer to the question we cannot ask. So there's only one thing left to do — Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?" Bolger can be seen nodding and saying yes in the crowd.

In late November, Australians voted in favor of same-sex marriage with a whopping 61 percent approval. The ripple effect of this decision is remarkable; celebrities spoke out in droves in support of the decision. On a more bureaucratic level, thousands of marriages stand to instantly become legal once same-sex marriage officially becomes law. And even though these large-scale effects are an immediate and obvious sign of massive change, sometimes it's the smallest moments — like Wilson's proposal to Bolger — that really hit home.