 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
An Australian Politician Paused His Speech Celebrating Same-Sex Marriage — to Propose
US News
Shark Tank Winner Julia Cheek on Female Entrepreneurship: "Build the Life and the Business You Want"
Donald Trump
7 Other Reasons Every American Should Be Worried About Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore
Hillary Clinton
This Little Girl in a Pantsuit Met Hillary Clinton, and Yes, You Will Cry

Australian Parliament Member Proposes to Boyfriend in Speech

An Australian Politician Paused His Speech Celebrating Same-Sex Marriage — to Propose

On Dec. 4, Tim Wilson — a liberal member of Australian Parliament — proposed to his partner, Ryan Bolger. The moment, which was captured on video, occurred shortly after the country's same-sex marriage bill was introduced to the House of Representatives. According to a report from the Australian Broadcast Company, the couple had been unofficially "engaged" for nine years before Wilson officially popped the question.

"And with the indulgence of the speaker, the person I have to thank most is my partner, Ryan," Wilson says in the video. "You've had to tolerate more than most because you've had to put up with me. Trust me, this debate has been the soundtrack to our relationship." He continues, "In my first speech, I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands. They are the answer to the question we cannot ask. So there's only one thing left to do — Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?" Bolger can be seen nodding and saying yes in the crowd.

In late November, Australians voted in favor of same-sex marriage with a whopping 61 percent approval. The ripple effect of this decision is remarkable; celebrities spoke out in droves in support of the decision. On a more bureaucratic level, thousands of marriages stand to instantly become legal once same-sex marriage officially becomes law. And even though these large-scale effects are an immediate and obvious sign of massive change, sometimes it's the smallest moments — like Wilson's proposal to Bolger — that really hit home.

Join the conversation
LGBTQPoliticsViral VideosAustralia
Saoirse Ronan
You'll Never Forget How to Pronounce Saoirse Ronan's Name After Hearing This Song
by Terry Carter
Gordon Ramsay James Corden Master Chef Junior Junior Video
Food News
Gordon Ramsay Critiques Toddlers in This Hilarious Spoof of Master Chef Junior
by Erin Cullum
Billy Bush on Trump Access Hollywood Tape in New York Times
Donald Trump
Billy Bush Confirms "Yes, Donald Trump, You Really Said That"
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
SNL White House Christmas Cold Open Video 2017
Politics
Kate McKinnon Reprises Her Role as Hillary Clinton on SNL, and It's the Gift We All Needed
by Terry Carter
Meghan Markle '90s Sexist Commercial on Nickelodeon Video
Meghan Markle
11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Standing Up to Sexism Proves She's BEEN Royalty
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds