Bernie Sanders Can't Keep It Together After Hearing Trump Applaud Universal Health Care
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Opinion
A Thank You Letter to Betsy DeVos From a Public School Teacher
Donald Trump
Here's What Happened When SNL's Writers Tried to Make Trump Play the Giving Tree

Bernie Sanders Laughs at Trump's Comment to Australian PM

Bernie Sanders Can't Keep It Together After Hearing Trump Applaud Universal Health Care

President Donald Trump has a way with words, you could say: he's especially skilled at inadvertently blurting out opinions on subjects he apparently knows nothing about. During a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump praised the country's healthcare system — but he didn't seem to realize he was praising a universal healthcare system. Bernie Sanders, one of the most vocal single-payer proponents, was quite pleased with Trump's comment (even if the president was completely ignorant of Australia's health care).

MSNBC's Chris Hayes played a clip of Trump's comment while interviewing Sanders on May 4. In the clip, Trump simultaneously criticizes the American healthcare system and lauds Australia's. "We have a failing health care — I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do," Trump said.

Following a familiar fit of laughter, Sanders jokingly takes Trump's comment at face value. "The president has just said it. That's great. Let's take a look at the Australian healthcare system, and let's move," Sanders said. "Maybe he wants to take a look at the Canadian healthcare system or systems throughout Europe. Thank you, Mr. President. Let us move to a Medicare-for-all system that does what every other major country does."

Sanders has previously said that he would introduce a Medicare-for-all bill into Congress as an alternative to the Republicans' disastrous American Healthcare Act. While it doesn't seem like the president will push for a single-payer healthcare system anytime soon, he's at least aware of its efficacy.

Image Source: Getty / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
US News
