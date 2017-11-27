 Skip Nav
27 Funny-as-Hell Gifts, Because Who Wants Serious Sh*t?

Sure, the holidays are a great time to show how thoughtful you can be, but don't forget that they're also an opportunity to give the gift of smiles and laughs. If you know someone who can appreciate a good joke, give them something silly this year, like one of the 27 funny items you'll find ahead.

Urban Outfitters
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Hangry Stainless Steel Stamped Spoon
$14
from etsy.com
Urban Outfitters
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Go the Fuck Away Mug
$12
from etsy.com
Pizza Necklace
$18
from etsy.com
Urban Outfitters
Eggsistential Thoughts by Gudetama the Lazy Egg
$9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Bad and Boozy T-Shirt
$15
from etsy.com
Urban Outfitters
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Wish You Were Beer Doormat
$35
from etsy.com
Get Your Sh*t Together By Sarah Knight
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Urban Outfitters
Glitter French Fries Christmas Ornament
$10
from Urban Outfitters
My List of Things I Was Right About Notebook
$7
from etsy.com
UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
Tricerataco Holder
$12
from UncommonGoods
Charade Rose Gold Bracelet Flask
$30
from amazon.com
Urban Outfitters
Walking Gingerdead Gingerbread Cookie Kit
$14
from Urban Outfitters
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
from UncommonGoods
Urban Outfitters
Meowditation Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Personal Bottomless Mimosa Glass
$19
from alwaysfits.com
Urban Outfitters
Hedgehog Tea Diffuser
$10
from Urban Outfitters
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Bag of Coal Soaps
$10
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Home & Living
F Bomb Paperweight
$45
from UncommonGoods
I Thought You Said Extra Fries! Cross Stitch Hoop
$26
from etsy.com
Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
Word For Word In Cats We Trust Pin
$10
from Urban Outfitters
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Beeropoly
$35
from UncommonGoods
UncommonGoods Decor
Pizza Grow Kit
$12
from UncommonGoods
Urban Outfitters
What Do You Meme Game
$30
from Urban Outfitters
Knock Knock
The Bathroom Guestbook
$15
from UncommonGoods
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gift GuideHumorHoliday
