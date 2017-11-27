Best Funny Gifts For Friends and Family
27 Funny-as-Hell Gifts, Because Who Wants Serious Sh*t?
Sure, the holidays are a great time to show how thoughtful you can be, but don't forget that they're also an opportunity to give the gift of smiles and laughs. If you know someone who can appreciate a good joke, give them something silly this year, like one of the 27 funny items you'll find ahead.
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
Eggsistential Thoughts by Gudetama the Lazy Egg
$9.99
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
Glitter French Fries Christmas OrnamentBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Tricerataco Holder
$12
Walking Gingerdead Gingerbread Cookie Kit
$14
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
Meowditation Keychain
$8
Hedgehog Tea DiffuserBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Coffee & Tea Accessories
Bag of Coal Soaps
$10
F Bomb Paperweight
$45
Word For Word In Cats We Trust PinBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Women's Fashion
What Do You Meme Game
$30
The Bathroom Guestbook
$15
