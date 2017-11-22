 Skip Nav
30 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back

In the season of giving, take the extra step to find a gift that will do more than one person good. Whether that's one other recipient or a hundred who can benefit, pay it forward with a present that gives back. There are tons of products and companies with this mission in mind, and we've found 30 of our favorites so that all you have to do is choose. It doesn't hurt that the items range from stylish to practical, either. Look ahead to see 30 charitable gifts that you won't feel guilty buying all for yourself.

Black Flynn Rucksack
$140
from enrou.co
Buy Now
The Future Is Female brass cuff
$38
from birdandstone.com
Buy Now
White Loom Woven Chevron Blanket
$89
from mitscoots.com
Buy Now
LottoLove card
$20
from givelottolove.com
Buy Now
leather wallet
$62
from ravenandlily.com
Buy Now
Soma bangles
$32
from 31bits.com
Buy Now
Franklin Kensington weekend duffle
$155
from statebags.com
Buy Now
watch
$45
from rumbatime.com
Buy Now
beanie
$38
from krochetkids.org
Buy Now
key
$45
from thegivingkeys.com
Buy Now
mug
$18
from societyb.com
Buy Now
Fashionable
The ABLE Scarf
$48
from FashionABLE
Buy Now See more Fashionable Scarves & Wraps
Three-Blend Starter Kit
$26
from grounds-and-hounds.myshopify.com
Buy Now
greeting cards
$19
from hoorayfortheunderdog.com
Buy Now
bottle
$20
from onehopewine.com
Buy Now
Charity Pot Body Lotion
$28
from lushusa.com
Buy Now
candle
$30
from globalgoodspartners.org
Buy Now
Macy's Bracelets
100 Good Deeds Chestnut Bracelet
$30
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Bracelets
sampler pack
$16
from bare-soaps.com
Buy Now
art canvases
$52
from thehomet.com
Buy Now
Toms
Birch Sweater Knit Women's Classics
$59.95
from TOMS Shoes
Buy Now See more Toms Shoes
Warby Parker
Downing
$95
from Warby Parker
Buy Now See more Warby Parker Sunglasses
Warby Parker
Downing
$95
from Warby Parker
Buy Now See more Warby Parker Women's Fashion
Lotus Blossom Charm Bangle
$28
from alexandani.com
Buy Now
lounge pants
$59
from sudara.org
Buy Now
stainless steel bottles
$45
from swellbottle.com
Buy Now
socks
$46
from bombas.com
Buy Now
long-sleeved tee
$38
from sevenly.org
Buy Now
pencil set
$18
from sproutworld.com
Buy Now
gift box
$20
from compartes.com
Buy Now
journal
$18
from womenspeacecollection.com
Buy Now
