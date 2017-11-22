30 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back

In the season of giving, take the extra step to find a gift that will do more than one person good. Whether that's one other recipient or a hundred who can benefit, pay it forward with a present that gives back. There are tons of products and companies with this mission in mind, and we've found 30 of our favorites so that all you have to do is choose. It doesn't hurt that the items range from stylish to practical, either. Look ahead to see 30 charitable gifts that you won't feel guilty buying all for yourself.