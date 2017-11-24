Best Smart Home Devices of 2017 Gift Guide
The 18 Best Smart Home Devices of 2017
This was the year that I discovered just how glorious a smart home can be, and luckily, it was also a year in which some of the most innovative devices made their debut. From lights to music to fitness and more, ahead, I've highlighted the 18 devices that really changed my life this year. And the best part? Each and every one of these items is perfect for gifting and requires no knowledge or existing products to become the centerpiece of your loved one's smart home.
Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker
$199 $174
from west elm
Google Home Mini
$49
from Williams-Sonoma
