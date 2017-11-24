 Skip Nav
The 18 Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

This was the year that I discovered just how glorious a smart home can be, and luckily, it was also a year in which some of the most innovative devices made their debut. From lights to music to fitness and more, ahead, I've highlighted the 18 devices that really changed my life this year. And the best part? Each and every one of these items is perfect for gifting and requires no knowledge or existing products to become the centerpiece of your loved one's smart home.

C by GE Sol
$150
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show
$180
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pilgrim Collection Zoe Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Eero Home WiFi System
$348
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Logitech Harmony Elite
$250
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Verilux HappyLight Touch
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Canary Home Security Device
$129
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Philips Hue Smart Bulb Starter Kit
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Furbo Dog Camera
$249
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stealth Interactive Core Trainer
$299
from amazon.com
Buy Now
west elm
Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker
$199 $174
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Home & Living
Apple TV 4K
$180
from apple.com
Buy Now
Nest
Thermostat E in White
$169
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Nest Home & Living
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Bridge
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Google Home Mini
$49
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Roku Streaming Stick
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sengled Element Plus
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ConnectSense Smart Outlet
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
