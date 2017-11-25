 Skip Nav
The 18 Best Gifts For the Gamer in Your Life

Finding the perfect gift for the video-game enthusiast in your life can feel daunting, especially if you don't play games yourself. With the choices as numerous as they are, it's hard to know exactly what to buy — Nintendo, Xbox, or PlayStation? Classic handheld console or hyperfuturistic virtual-reality headset? It can be an overwhelming undertaking to even crack the surface of all the gaming tech that's out there right now.

It's for this very reason that we've gone through all of the hottest consoles, accessories, and games of the year to make your decision just that teensy bit easier. Ahead, you'll find 18 of the must-have gamer gadgets that made waves in 2017, all of which are sure to please.

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle
$350
from target.com
Buy Now
Destiny 2
$30
from target.com
Buy Now
Nintendo
Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition
$379.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Nintendo Toys
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
$90
from target.com
Buy Now
Nintendo 2DS XL in Black and Turquoise
$150
from target.com
Buy Now
Just Dance 2018
$30
from target.com
Buy Now
Samsung HMD Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset
$500
from samsung.com
Buy Now
L.A. Noire
$40
from target.com
Buy Now
SCUF Elite Wireless Xbox Controller in Gotham
$180
from scufgaming.com
Buy Now
Custom Xbox Controller from Xbox Design Lab
$65
from xboxdesignlab.xbox.com
Buy Now
Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 Console
$70
from target.com
Buy Now
Nyko Charge Block for Joy-Con
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fortnite
$55
from target.com
Buy Now
Nyko Portable Docking Kit for Nintendo Switch
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
EUKYMR Gaming Headset
$46
from amazon.com
Buy Now
HTC Vive
$599
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Seagate Portable 2TB Hard Drive for Xbox
$90
from target.com
Buy Now
SCUF Infinity PS4 PRO Custom Controller in Nebula
$150
from scufgaming.com
Buy Now
