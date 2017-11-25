The 18 Best Gifts For the Gamer in Your Life

Finding the perfect gift for the video-game enthusiast in your life can feel daunting, especially if you don't play games yourself. With the choices as numerous as they are, it's hard to know exactly what to buy — Nintendo, Xbox, or PlayStation? Classic handheld console or hyperfuturistic virtual-reality headset? It can be an overwhelming undertaking to even crack the surface of all the gaming tech that's out there right now.

It's for this very reason that we've gone through all of the hottest consoles, accessories, and games of the year to make your decision just that teensy bit easier. Ahead, you'll find 18 of the must-have gamer gadgets that made waves in 2017, all of which are sure to please.