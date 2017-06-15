Yikes — This Congressman May Want to Rethink What He Just Said About Gun Violence

The latest addition to the growing list of perceived congressman blunders comes from Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. The congressman was present at the shocking June 14 shooting that took place while he and other GOP lawmakers practiced baseball on a field in Alexandria, Virginia. Following the incident, which left House Republican Steve Scalise and four others wounded, a shaken Fleischmann opened up to CNN about what went down on the diamond.

After recounting the traumatic occurrence to CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, he explained how his mindset about his own safety has now been altered. "I feel sad that today, when I went to baseball practice, like I had for seven years in the past with my colleagues and friends, I had always felt safe," he explained. "After today, I wonder whether or not I will ever feel safe going to a baseball field."

When AP reporter Steve Peoples shared Fleischmann's words on Twitter, many users were quick to point out how yesterday's shooting was not an isolated incident, and a reminder that shootings can happen anywhere and at any time, rather than just on a baseball field. Several people wanted to give the congressman a reality check on the real fear of gun violence they have lived with and continue to live with — especially those who work in places where mass shootings are more likely to occur.

Movie Theater, Church, Mall, Home, Workplace, Baseball field, America we have a gun violence problem, let's unify to stop it. — Annie M (@AnnieMendelsohn) June 14, 2017







Or simply going to school... — T. Bettini (@TCBettini) June 14, 2017







This is how teachers/principals and school staff feel everyday everywhere about showing up to work. Yet we persist under enormous criticism. — Const.crisis upon US (@EllisEspee) June 14, 2017







Baseball field? Please.



Schools

Malls

Movie Theaters

Places of worship

Sidewalks

Houses

The Woods



You maniacs have guns everywhere. — zeeObzerver (@HunterSTrumpson) June 14, 2017

Fleischmann, who is an outspoken critic of gun control, offered up additional comments on the situation that drew some additional ire. He told Rolling Stone that if there had been "more weapons" present at the baseball field, the shooter could've been stopped sooner.