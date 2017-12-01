You Could Practically Hear the Crickets at Trump's First Christmas Tree Lighting

President Trump was joined by his wife, family members, and, well, that's about it, for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Nov. 30. The First Family officially rang in the holiday season with the 95th annual tree lighting at the White House, and the crowd was, in the infamous words of the president himself, "Sad!"

ABC7 News meteorologist Steve Rudin, who was present at the event, shared the below tweet to show just how dismal the attendance really was. On the plus side, it looks like plenty of crickets were there to partake in the holiday fun.

The National Tree Lighting ceremony was beautiful this evening - but hard not to notice the empty seats. #Christmas #DMV #USA pic.twitter.com/oKMrnnBekG — Steve Rudin ABC7 (@SteveRudinABC7) November 30, 2017

Of course, tons of Twitter users couldn't help but blast the embarrassing evidence all over social media, with many commenting on how it gave them serious flashbacks to the equally desolate crowd at Trump's inauguration earlier this year. On top of that, a few also noted the stark contrast between the attendance at Obama's tree lighting ceremonies while he was in office and that of Trump's.

It's truly only a matter of time before our POTUS takes to Twitter to proclaim this as "fake news" and insist that the "bigly" crowd was one of the largest in history — "period!" But we've got the hard evidence here, along with all the hilariously savage tweets about the tree lighting event, all of which you can read below.