This Video of the Total Solar Eclipse Will Remind You How Stunning Space Is

Didn't manage to snag a pair of coveted eclipse glasses this year? Well, now you don't have to wait until 2024 to experience the breathtaking wonder of a solar eclipse, thanks to Digg's hi-def video of the phenomenon. Taken from Warm Springs, OR — one of the ideal locations to view this year's eclipse from — there's no beating this video's vantage point.

Even from your screen, you'll be awestruck by the beauty of the rare event, and it will remind you why you love space in the first place. So whether you're watching for the very first time or simply reliving the Summer 2017 eclipse, definitely set this to full-screen mode for an immersive couple of minutes.

Solar EclipseSpaceViral VideosScience
