A Fox News Guest Says "Most Gay People Aren't Political," Gay People Beg to Differ
Fox Guest Says Gay People Only Care About Pop Music

A Fox News Guest Says "Most Gay People Aren't Political," Gay People Beg to Differ

A recent guest on Fox turned a vigil for the Pulse shooting into a chance to perpetuate awful generalizations of gay people. A vigil at Stonewall Inn in NYC on June 12, held by group Gays Against Guns, both remembered the victims and called for new gun laws to protect LGTBQ spaces. However, the guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight didn't agree with the group's call to action. Chadwick Moore, a former editor at The Advocate, said, "Most gay people aren't political. Most gay people, you know, they care about pop music and going to the beach. They probably don't know what the Second Amendment is."

Moore appeared on Carlson's show on June 13 to discuss the vigil. In his mind, discussing gun control during a memorial for an event declared the deadliest mass shooting in US history wasn't appropriate. Worst of all, Moore pushed an unfounded generalization of what gay people "think" and "care about." He stated that it became an "antigun rally" and that "Trump was the bad guy in the room for some reason." You can watch him discuss this in the video above.

Moore isn't new to controversy, considering he once faced backlash for writing a story about Milo Yiannopoulos in Out Magazine. He then "came out" earlier this year as a conservative. Regardless of his own sexual orientation, the internet had zero tolerance for Moore's latest comments, especially during Pride Month. People quickly pointed out that gay people care about a lot of issues and made fun of Moore with responses from serious to sarcastic.

Moore is unapologetic over his words. "I don't think there's anything that needs clarifying," he told Mediaite. "It's obvious the intent of what I was saying. And it was funny."

