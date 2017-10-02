Gabby Giffords Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting: "We Must Stop This"

 Skip Nav
Las Vegas
At Least 58 Dead, More Than 500 Injured in Deadliest Mass Shooting in Modern US History
The Mom of a Sandy Hook Victim Has a Must-Read Message For Congress After Las Vegas Shooting
Following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, Gabby Giffords is urging her former colleagues to act on the issue of gun violence. The former Arizona congresswoman was a victim of a 2011 Tucson shooting that left six people dead. Since making an unbelievable recovery, Giffords has advocated for stricter gun legislation.

At a press conference on Capitol Hill, Giffords offered her condolences to the victims and their families. "I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation," she said. "This must stop — we must stop this."

After thanking the first responders for their courage and aid, Giffords sent a message to the more than 500 people injured. "I send the injured all my strength: you have a long road ahead. Be strong. You can do it." As a result of the shooting she survived more than six years ago, Giffords underwent several intense brain surgeries and still continues to undergo physical and speech therapy today.

At the end of her statement, Giffords urged those in Congress to "make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence." "I know they got into politics for the same reason I did — to make a difference, to get things done. Now is the time to take positive action to keep America safer," she wrote, adding, "Do not wait. The nation is counting on you."

Image Source: Getty / Mandel Ngan
