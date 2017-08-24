 Skip Nav
10 of the Coolest, Most Inspiring LGBTQ+ Landmarks Around the World​

Whether it's a monument, memorial, museum, or archive, the preservation of LGBTQ+ history matters. And there is so much to learn about this historic fight toward LGBTQ+ rights and equality. From the Holocaust's lasting effects in Europe to the gay liberation movement in the United States, it is not only our right to commemorate the thousands of lives lost around the world during this battle, it is our duty as global citizens.

Together, we continue to push forward and make LGBTQ+ history, but along the way, we must remember to honor the brave souls who came before us. The more we recognize these beloved heroes and activists, the deeper their stories will resonate with others and the more change will take place around the globe.

Ahead, we've highlighted 10 of the most inspiring LGBTQ+ landmarks to visit around the world — so instead of only celebrating Pride in the month of June, we can commemorate this vital history every day of the year.

Stonewall Inn National Monument in New York City
Gay Liberation Monument in New York City
Walt Whitman's Tomb in Camden, NJ
Castro Camera in San Francisco
Alan Turing Memorial in Manchester, England
Kiss Wall in Brighton, England
Oscar Wilde Memorial Sculpture in Dublin, Ireland
Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism in Berlin, Germany
Homomonument in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Gay and Lesbian Holocaust Memorial in Sydney, Australia
LGBTQ RightsLGBTQTravel
