 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
High School Couple Adorably Honors the Obamas by Channeling Them at Prom
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached
Donald Trump
This Video of Comey Trying to Hide From Trump Is So Hilarious to Watch Now
Politics
Hillary Clinton Actually Practiced Avoiding an "Unwanted Trump Hug" — and the Video Is Gold

High School Couple Dresses as Obamas For Prom

High School Couple Adorably Honors the Obamas by Channeling Them at Prom

Image Source: Getty / Saul Loeb

Michelle and Barack Obama were the epitome of class during their time at 1600 Pennsylvania Street (and remain so out of office). Ever the stylish and refined duo, the Obamas inspired families across the nation . . . and at least one couple who decided to channel the former president and first lady at prom.

Love you to the White House and back ❤

A post shared by Cassie Berta ☕️ (@cassieeberta) on


Cassie Berta and Sean Moffitt, both 18, honored the Obamas by taking style cues from the former first couple at the 36th Kennedy Center Honors Gala in 2013. After searching for Michelle's dress online, Berta told POPSUGAR that she was able to find it in a store specializing in re-creating celebrity dresses. She knew that's what she wanted to wear to her prom in Bettendorf, IA.

"Then, I was thinking about how much my friend and I love the Obamas, their grace and humility [that] they displayed during their eight years as president and first lady," Berta said. She and Moffitt then had another idea. "We were like, 'Why not go all out?' So we did. He even bought the little American flag pin."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate interview with BuzzFeed News, Berta explained how they were cognizant about cultural appropriation. "There is a fine line between white people appreciating and appropriating POC [people of color] culture," Berta told BuzzFeed. "Specifically black culture."

Berta also told us what she and Moffit miss most about the Obamas. "Other than [his] historic election, breaking barriers for the people of color in this country, they were just genuinely good, cool people," Berta said. "They truly cared for the American people and their forward-thinking open-mindedness really changed Americans for the better."

There is certainly much to be desired when one compares the current presidency with the Obamas. Read on for more pictures of Berta and Moffit.

I may look good but have you seen my wife Michelle?? 👌🏻👌🏾👌🏿 #PromaObama

A post shared by Cassie Berta ☕️ (@cassieeberta) on


Is that Barack and Michelle Obama? #prom2k17

A post shared by Seth Moffitt (@seth.moffitt) on


My Queens

A post shared by Seth Moffitt (@seth.moffitt) on


Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsMichelle ObamaBarack ObamaPoliticsProm
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
Celebrity Weddings
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Insomnia
People Swear by This Easy, Unexpected Tea Recipe as an Insomnia Remedy
by Brinton Parker
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Bodybuilder Fat Shamed by Photographer
Healthy Living
by Perri Konecky
Celebrity Birth Year Tattoos
Beauty Trends
by Perri Konecky
Prom Makeovers For Homeless Students
POPSUGAR Rush
Homeless Students Get Dream Prom Makeovers
by Joanna Sloame
Barack Obama Endorses French Candidate Macron
Barack Obama
More Proof That Obama Isn't Even a Little Bit Done With Politics
by Perri Konecky
Barack Obama Profile of Courage Speech
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Asks Congress to Have "Courage" to Fight the New Healthcare Bill
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
High Schooler Takes Grandma to Prom
touching stories
Name a Better Prom Duo Than This Guy and His Grandma — We'll Wait
by Victoria Messina
Where Is Barack Obama?
Barack Obama
Where in the World Is Barack Obama? We Investigate
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds