High School Couple Adorably Honors the Obamas by Channeling Them at Prom

Michelle and Barack Obama were the epitome of class during their time at 1600 Pennsylvania Street (and remain so out of office). Ever the stylish and refined duo, the Obamas inspired families across the nation . . . and at least one couple who decided to channel the former president and first lady at prom.

Cassie Berta and Sean Moffitt, both 18, honored the Obamas by taking style cues from the former first couple at the 36th Kennedy Center Honors Gala in 2013. After searching for Michelle's dress online, Berta told POPSUGAR that she was able to find it in a store specializing in re-creating celebrity dresses. She knew that's what she wanted to wear to her prom in Bettendorf, IA.

"Then, I was thinking about how much my friend and I love the Obamas, their grace and humility [that] they displayed during their eight years as president and first lady," Berta said. She and Moffitt then had another idea. "We were like, 'Why not go all out?' So we did. He even bought the little American flag pin."

In a separate interview with BuzzFeed News, Berta explained how they were cognizant about cultural appropriation. "There is a fine line between white people appreciating and appropriating POC [people of color] culture," Berta told BuzzFeed. "Specifically black culture."

Berta also told us what she and Moffit miss most about the Obamas. "Other than [his] historic election, breaking barriers for the people of color in this country, they were just genuinely good, cool people," Berta said. "They truly cared for the American people and their forward-thinking open-mindedness really changed Americans for the better."

There is certainly much to be desired when one compares the current presidency with the Obamas. Read on for more pictures of Berta and Moffit.

