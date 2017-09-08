The 1 Incredible Thing Delta Just Did to Help People Evacuate Florida

As Hurricane Irma rapidly approaches Florida as a Category 4 storm, Delta has decided to put one of its most powerful planes to good use. The airline company flew a Boeing 747-400, which has the capacity to hold 376 passengers, to Orlando, FL, on Sept. 8. Delta, which has also capped all flights out of southern Florida to $399 through Sept. 13, joins a growing number of airlines that are trying to help people get out of harm's way.

In light of Hurricane Irma and the sheer number of people who need to leave the area, Delta sent a Boeing 747-400, a jumbo jet usually reserved for transoceanic routes. Delta Flight 2517 left Detroit at 12:15 p.m. ET and will arrive in Orlando around 3:29 p.m. ET.





It's not the first Delta flight that's made the news this week, either. Another Delta flight flew from New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico , on Sept. 6, right before Hurricane Irma hit the country. The flight was able to land, deplane, reboard, and leave in 52 minutes, as well as navigate the treacherous weather conditions.

Hopefully Delta continues to help the people of Florida and anyone else who might be affected by Hurricane Irma.