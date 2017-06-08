18 Reactions That Sum Up the Emotional Roller Coaster That Was Comey's Hearing

On June 8, plenty of Americans played hooky from work to focus on James Comey's hours-long hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Users across social media platforms appeared to be riveted by the highly anticipated testimony.

People were mostly talking about Comey's interesting word choices — like "lordy" and "fuzz" — as well as Donald Trump's noticeable absence on Twitter. People felt overwhelmed by trying to keep tabs on the hearing and the general election taking place in the UK today. And some expressed how weird it felt to be live tweeting an intelligence hearing, of all things. Ahead, read a sampling of the funniest, strangest, and smartest tweets to come out of the major political event.