 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
18 Reactions That Sum Up the Emotional Roller Coaster That Was Comey's Hearing
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Popsugar Pride
Openly, Honestly, Publicly: How We Live Our Lives With Pride
James Comey
The Trump-Comey Meeting Sounds Like a Lifetime Original Movie
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
18 Reactions That Sum Up the Emotional Roller Coaster That Was Comey's Hearing

On June 8, plenty of Americans played hooky from work to focus on James Comey's hours-long hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Users across social media platforms appeared to be riveted by the highly anticipated testimony.

People were mostly talking about Comey's interesting word choices — like "lordy" and "fuzz" — as well as Donald Trump's noticeable absence on Twitter. People felt overwhelmed by trying to keep tabs on the hearing and the general election taking place in the UK today. And some expressed how weird it felt to be live tweeting an intelligence hearing, of all things. Ahead, read a sampling of the funniest, strangest, and smartest tweets to come out of the major political event.

Related
5 Things to Know About James Comey's Wife, Patrice Failor

Previous Next
Join the conversation
James ComeyUS NewsSocial MediaPoliticsDigital LifeDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Fox News Host Calls Trump the Problem
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Social Media Pregnancy Announcements
Pregnancy
Mom Reveals Why She Was "Emotionally Gutted" When Someone Revealed Her Pregnancy First
by Lauren Levy
Somar ATX Take Back Trump Stickers
Donald Trump
This Protest Sticker Speaks For Itself: "Take Trump, Bring Back Selena"
by Kelsey Garcia
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds