This SNL Writer's Epic Trolling of Trump Will Make You Laugh Until Your Side Hurts

In 2012, Saturday Night Live hired comedian Josh Patten to write for its beloved "Weekend Update" — and the rest is now history. Patten, already a popular political jokester on Twitter, has showcased his comedic prowess during Donald Trump's presidency by trolling him in the most creative ways possible. Patten recently shared his "incredibly stupid" habit of replying back to President Trump's often erratic and off-the-wall tweets as if they were text messages sent directly to him.

Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts pic.twitter.com/UUz6AY87iQ — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 16, 2017

"Call when you land," he responded when Trump tweeted about his travel plans to Poland and Germany earlier this month. And he didn't stop there. Read on to see a few of the other funniest political jokes Patten has made.

Trump will actually read what's in the healthcare bill once we put it on a KFC menu. — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) June 30, 2017

"Can we please put Russian hacking behind us and focus on what Russia hacked?" https://t.co/PTIHYO8x4U — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) June 25, 2017

*Jay Leno voice* Have you seen this? Have you heard about this? https://t.co/fj0YnPqcph — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 5, 2017

I've never been this lonely. https://t.co/nEhB72SMY6 — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 2, 2017

There's a lot going on right now, but please focus on the most important issue facing us today: the hilarious length of this microphone. pic.twitter.com/FDaXcOf7fR — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 11, 2017