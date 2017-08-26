 Skip Nav
LGBTQ
Why More Young People Are Embracing Gender-Fluid Identities
Politics
11 Progressive Women Gearing Up to Take the 2018 Elections by Storm
Donald Trump
This Is Why Trump Should Never Be Allowed on Twitter

Josh Patten's Donald Trump Tweets

This SNL Writer's Epic Trolling of Trump Will Make You Laugh Until Your Side Hurts

In 2012, Saturday Night Live hired comedian Josh Patten to write for its beloved "Weekend Update" — and the rest is now history. Patten, already a popular political jokester on Twitter, has showcased his comedic prowess during Donald Trump's presidency by trolling him in the most creative ways possible. Patten recently shared his "incredibly stupid" habit of replying back to President Trump's often erratic and off-the-wall tweets as if they were text messages sent directly to him.

"Call when you land," he responded when Trump tweeted about his travel plans to Poland and Germany earlier this month. And he didn't stop there. Read on to see a few of the other funniest political jokes Patten has made.

Related
You'll Giggle For Days When You See Who's President on This Letter From the White House
Image Source: Getty / Chip Somodevilla
Join the conversation
US NewsSaturday Night LiveDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Ryan Roschke
Hallelujah Cold Open Saturday Night Live Video
Viral Videos
Watch Donald Trump Belt Out "Hallelujah" in This SNL Cold Open
by Terry Carter
Anthony Bourdain Vows to Boycott Trump Restaurants
Donald Trump
Oh Yes He Did: Anthony Bourdain Expertly Burns Trump For How He Likes His Steak
by Terry Carter
SNL Weekend Update Anthony Scaramucci Video
Viral Videos
Bill Hader's Impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci Will Make You Miss His SNL Days So Much
by Terry Carter
Taran Killam on Trump 2017 Interview
Donald Trump
SNL Alum Says Working With "Moron" Host Donald Trump Was "Not Fun"
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds