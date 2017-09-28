 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Here's How You Can Help the People of Puerto Rico Recover From Hurricane Maria
Tech Tips
Spotify Wants to Make You Feel Like a Teen Again With This New Playlist
Digital Life
Words With Friends Just Got Updated For 2017, Adding Words Like "Bae" and "Werk"

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sexism in 2016 Election

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Zero Doubt That Sexism Played a Big Role in Hillary's 2016 Loss

Supreme Court Justice and noted collar aficionado Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 84 years old, and yes, she's still just as fiery as ever.

Related
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is 84, Can Probably Do More Push-Ups Than You

During a Sept. 26 interview with CBS's Charlie Rose, Justice Ginsburg was characteristically blunt in her assessment of the 2016 presidential election. When asked if she believed that sexism played a role in Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump, her answer was straightforward: yes. Speaking in front of an audience in New York City, Ginsberg explained that she believes gender bias did play a "major, major factor" in Clinton's defeat and that she had "no doubt that it did" affect the campaign. She also made clear that there were many other factors that may have been decisive outside of sexism — but that it was sexism that played a crucial role.

Both former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton herself have also recently spoken out about the role they believe sexism played during the 2016 election, so it seems Justice Ginsburg has at least two very powerful women behind her, supporting the same (incredibly sad but true) theory.

Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian
Join the conversation
US News2016 ElectionRuth Bader GinsburgSexismPoliticsHillary ClintonWomenDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
This Is How Hillary Clinton Really Felt About Donald Trump During the Election
by Chelsea Hassler
How to Stay Close to High School Friends
Women
Allowing My High School Friends to Change Saved Our Friendship
by Chandler Baker
Representative Pete Olson Prenatal Care Comment
Politics
A Representative Who Doesn't Get How Sex Works Wonders Why Men Should Pay For Prenatal Care
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Personal Essay on Hillary Clinton's Book What Happened
Opinion
Why Hillary Clinton Deserves This Moment to Share "What Happened"
by Lisa Peterson
Hillary Clinton What Happened Book Tour 2017
Hillary Clinton
Everything You Need to Know About Hillary Clinton's Upcoming Book Tour
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds