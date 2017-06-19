 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Whoa: NASA's Kepler Mission Has Discovered 10 "Near-Earth Size" Planets
Popsugar Pride
40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them
Pride Month
The Most Important Person to Come Out to Is Yourself
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)

NASA Kepler Earth-Like Planets

The universe just got a little more crowded thanks to the latest findings from NASA's Kepler space telescope team. The group has identified more than 219 planet candidates, including 10 that are "near-Earth size" and could potentially have liquid water on their surfaces.

Related
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"

The announcement, made on June 19, revealed the Kepler mission's latest catalog of planet candidates. The mission has identified 4,034 planets so far, with 2,335 confirmed as exoplanets, which is a planet that "orbits around a star" outside of our solar system. The 10 planets NASA identified exist in the "habitable zone," in which the heat from the stars it orbits isn't too hot or too cold for liquid water to form on the surface of the planet. The catalog is vital to the project's mission.

"This carefully-measured catalog is the foundation for directly answering one of astronomy's most compelling questions — how many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?" said Susan Thompson, a Kepler research scientist, in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

New planets weren't the only thing the team discovered. It also learned that small planets can exist in two forms: gaseous ones like Neptune and rocky Earth-size ones.

The agency's latest findings continue to probe larger questions about space and other solar systems that exist beyond ours — and bring up the possibility of exploring them one day.

Image Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Join the conversation
SpaceNASA
Join The Conversation
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher Had Multiple Drugs in Her System When She Died
by Terry Carter
Female Astronaut Breaks Record | Video
Peggy Whitson
She's the First US Astronaut to Set an Out-of-This-World Record
by Natalie Rivera
Boy With Special Needs Died in Day Care's Hot Van
Little Kids
Boy With Special Needs Tragically Found Dead in Sweltering Hot Daycare Van
by Lauren Levy
What Is a Butterfly Nebula?
Photography
Does This Rare Space Phenomenon Remind You of Anything in Nature?
by Kelsey Garcia
Woman Shares Before-and-After 15-Pound Weight Gain
Healthy Living Tips
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds