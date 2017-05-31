 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
NASA's New Mission Involves Traveling to the Sun and People are Volunteering as Tribute
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Pregnancy
Maybe It's Him and Not Your Biological Clock
Opinion
People Are Loving This Photo of the First Gentleman of Luxembourg

NASA Sun Mission

NASA's New Mission Involves Traveling to the Sun and People are Volunteering as Tribute


NASA is flying beyond the moon and headed to the stars — or at least, the biggest star closest to Earth. NASA announced on May 31 that the Parker Solar Probe will fly through the sun's atmosphere and hopefully answer questions about how stars work. Needless to say, the trip directly into the sun launched quite a few darkly funny reactions online.

The Parker Solar Probe mission, which will launch sometime in Summer 2018, is the first spacecraft to go to the sun. The probe will travel around the sun at a speed of 430,000 miles per hour and face the cool temperature of 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit. To get to the Sun's atmosphere, the probe will "use Venus' gravity during seven flybys over seven years" to get closer. The purpose of the mission is to have the probe analyze solar wind and see what moves it. Understanding the sun and solar wind will help researchers learn more about stars and more importantly, see how solar wind can affect Earth, satellites, and astronauts.

Related
You've Never Seen a Photo of Jupiter — and Its Cyclones — Like This One

A day before NASA revealed the Parker Solar Probe mission, the Associated Press tweeted that the agency would make an announcement on it. The tweet's wording immediately gave the internet a few ideas on who should "fly directly into the sun's atmosphere."

ADVERTISEMENT







The Parker Solar Probe is named after living astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who first wrote about solar wind in 1958. The mission will last for six years and 11 months, ending sometime in June 2025.

Image Source: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Join the conversation
MemesSpaceNASADigital LifeHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Perri Konecky
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Funny Memes For Millennial Moms
Humor
These Hilarious Memes Explain Why It's Impossible to Be a Sane Mom in 2017
by Kate Schweitzer
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Sean Spicer Cutout Bush Decoration
Humor
Someone Made Cutouts of Sean Spicer to Place in Bushes and It's Too Good
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Photo of Earth From Saturn Rings
Science News
Holy Sh*t — This Is How Small the Earth Looks From Saturn
by Terry Carter
Perks of Having a Latinx Best Friend
Humor
10 Things Only Your Latinx Best Friend Understands
by Celia Fernandez
Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
Humor
15 Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
by Celia Fernandez
National Park Photos From Space
Travel
NASA Took Photos of National Parks From Space, and They're Incredible
by Nicole Yi
Why You Shouldn't Add Your Crush on Social Media Right Away
Relationships
Why I'm Glad I Didn't Follow My Boyfriend on Social Media For a Whole Year
by Nicole Yi
LeBron James House Graffitied With Racial Slur
LeBron James
by Eleanor Sheehan
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme
Politics
Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds