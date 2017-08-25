NASA Flew Over the Aurora Australis and Filmed a Hauntingly Beautiful Video



It's pretty easy to be continually in awe of space and new discoveries around it, but every now and then, NASA outdoes itself. This time it comes from a time-lapse video the organization released on June 30, showcasing the aurora australis lights in the southern hemisphere. Captured by the International Space Station (ISS) on June 25, the video of the lights is truly breathtaking.

The aurora australis is similar to the aurora borealis phenomenon — "dancing" colorful green, yellow, and orange lights illuminate the sky. Unlike the aurora borealis however, the aurora australis is harder to see. But that's no problem for the ISS, especially as it flew from the south of Australia to the southern Pacific Ocean recently, as NASA described in its video.





If the GIF above isn't impressive enough for you, watch the full video from NASA ahead.