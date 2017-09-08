3 Natural Disasters Are Happening Right Now, and This Terrifying Satellite Photo Shows Them All

The Northern Hemisphere is not doing so hot right now, and new satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) goes one step further in proving that fact. The imagery, provided by the GOES-16 satellite, shows Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, Hurricane Jose close behind, and Hurricane Katia forming in the Gulf of Mexico. And if you move your eyes away from the southern part of North America, you'll notice the hazy smoke coming from different wildfires in several Western states, like Montana, Oregon, and Washington.



Perhaps these images will compel President Donald Trump to reconsider his budget proposal that included cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).