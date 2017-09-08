NOAA Satellite Image of Hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Katia
3 Natural Disasters Are Happening Right Now, and This Terrifying Satellite Photo Shows Them All
The Northern Hemisphere is not doing so hot right now, and new satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) goes one step further in proving that fact. The imagery, provided by the GOES-16 satellite, shows Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, Hurricane Jose close behind, and Hurricane Katia forming in the Gulf of Mexico. And if you move your eyes away from the southern part of North America, you'll notice the hazy smoke coming from different wildfires in several Western states, like Montana, Oregon, and Washington.
The imagery was first pointed out on Twitter by Robinson Meyer, a reporter at The Atlantic. The fires burning in the West include the Eagle Creek fire in Oregon, which is now at seven percent containment; a number of wildfires in Washington; and as of Sept. 7, 21 recorded wildfires in Montana. According to a report from the Associated Press, there are several additional fires in Idaho, California, and Colorado.
Perhaps these images will compel President Donald Trump to reconsider his budget proposal that included cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Image Source: NOAA